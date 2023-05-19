VENICE — Venice offensive line coach Josh Hunter has had completely different experiences over the past couple of seasons coaching his linemen.
In 2021, he led an experienced group of veterans on a high-powered team that would go on to win a state championship.
In 2022, he had to almost start from scratch with only one player having any kind of starting experience at the varsity level. Despite the early trials and tribulations, his batch of players grew enough throughout the course of the year to help the Indians reach the state title for a second consecutive season.
This year, eight linemen with starting experience will be back from that state runner-up squad to help bring a championship back to Venice this winter.
“I’ve been doing this quite a long time, and I’ve never had this many back,” Hunter said. “I’ve had three or four come back, but I’ve never had it to where we were eight-deep before. I’ve told them, with what we have, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be back (at state) next season.”
PROGRESSING THROUGH 2022
Hunter’s coaching techniques and patience were put to the test throughout the spring last year.
“Last spring was fun, but it was very frustrating,” he said. “Basically everyone was playing JV the season before, so we were not very good at that point. We had all kinds of issues, and we didn’t perform very well. The kids really worked hard to get better, but it was a struggle at times.”
The experience was especially frustrating for offensive lineman Matt Peavley — the only returner from the 2021 season.
Peavley — who has starting experience across all three of his years in high school — had to adapt and become more of a leader than he had been in the past.
“On that 2021 line, everyone knew what we had to do to get things done,” Peavley said. “Last year, I really had to learn to be patient. It got better every day, but it was definitely an adjustment.”
That 2022 spring concluded with a disappointing loss to Lakeland in the spring game, and a number of question marks remained heading into summer.
During the first month of the 2022 regular season, the Venice offense sputtered as the Indians started 1-2.
But as the offensive line and the offense started to come into their own, so did the rest of the team.
The Indians won four of their last five regular season games before finding a higher gear in the postseason.
“Everyone just kind of found their groove,” offensive lineman Kaine McFall said. “Us as an offensive line and the rest of the offense, we just started taking over games when we could. Fortunately, we came together at the right time.”
In four playoff wins leading up to the state title, Venice averaged nearly 51 points per game.
The Indians then came within a possession against Lakeland in the Class 4S state championship, losing 21-14 to the Dreadnaughts in Fort Lauderdale.
The loss stung, but the progress Hunter’s offensive line made as the season went on couldn’t go uncelebrated.
“I was very proud of them,” Hunter said. “I know it sucked to lose and to come up short, but it was a huge stepping stone into the future. I told them to remember what they were feeling come January and come July. Great opportunities lie ahead for this group.”
EXPECTATIONS FOR 2023
Venice’s month of spring practice concluded Thursday, and even with all of the returning experience, the offensive line made great strides toward getting better heading into the summer.
“This group has really progressed, and you can tell there’s a difference,” said Hunter comparing this spring to last spring. “We’ve been able to get a lot done, and our mental side has gotten better. That was a big point of emphasis coming into the spring.”
According to Hunter, the chemistry and communication among the line has been one of the biggest areas of growth for his group over the last four weeks.
“I don’t give compliments very easily, but they do an extremely great job at that,” said Hunter of the line’s chemistry. “They are a really close-knit group, and they make it a point to do things with each other other than practice and lifting weights.”
“We’re all on the same page,” Peavley added. “Our communication is a night-and-day difference from last year’s state championship to now. We all play as one. Nobody’s stepping on anybody’s feet out there.”
The starting group that took the field for the spring game against Naples Thursday consisted of Anthony Tanaka at right tackle, Peavley at right guard, Matt Locicero at center, McFall at right guard and Lijah Cecil at left tackle.
Hunter preaches the importance of competition, though, so he anticipates a chance for some more shuffling to occur before the season starts in August.
Even with some new pieces at quarterback and wide receiver, expectations for the Venice offense are very high this season.
If the Indians are going to live up to those expectations, the foundation will have to be built in the trenches.
This offensive line wants to win a title, and they’re willing to put as much on their own shoulders as they can to get there.
“Considering we’re the most experienced group on the field, the offense needs to run through us,” McFall said. “Last year, we were relying on other parts of the offense at times. We want to be that group to rely on this year.
“That state championship loss last year made us hungrier. We want it more than ever, and we know what it’s going to take to win it. We have the group to do it, so It’s really winning a state championship or bust for us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.