NAPLES – Ethan Crossan threw for four touchdowns, three to Clemson-bound Olsen Henry, as the First Baptist Academy football team drubbed Lemon Bay 35-7 on Friday.
Crossan threw for 295 yards and completed his first 10 passes en route to a 21-for-27 evening. Henry caught eight passes for 67 yards as the Lions ran up a 35-0 lead after three quarters to force a running clock for the remainder of the game.
First Baptist (4-2) started the game with a seven-minute drive that ended with a Sam Sparacio two-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.
After the Lions blocked a punt, they quickly cashed in as Crossan found Preston Shemansky on a 41-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Lemon Bay (2-4) tried to get back into it, twice driving inside the FBA red zone, but came away empty, with one drive ending in a fumble.
Crossan and Henry would hook up twice in the third quarter, once after another Manta Ray drive ended inside the Lions 10. Shemansky, whose 82-yard catch and run set up a score in the first half, set up another with a 54-yard reception.
Lemon Bay's Nate Dunagan got Lemon Bay on the board in the closing minutes on a gutsy 27-yard run.
Key plays: The blocked punt by the Lions in the first quarter led to an immediate touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Blocked punts usually equal losses, and that was where Lemon Bay lost it. An 82-yard reception from Shemansky late in the first half was the reason it was 21-0 at the half and not 14-0.
What it means: Lemon Bay cannot afford to lose many more games no matter who they've played. They cannot make the mistakes they made Friday night.
Key stats: Shemansky had six receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown. Crossan was 21-for-27 for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Lemon Bay had just 82 yards of offense in each half.
Quote: "They played better than we did. We had drives but we didn't finish. We left the ball inside the 7-yard line twice. If we score there we may get back in the game," – Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell.
