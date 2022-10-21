LBHSvFBA-FB-10212022-2.jpg

PHOTO BY KAT EDWARDS FBA's Logan Bartley tries to get the stop on Lemon Bay's Layton Aurelia during Friday's game

NAPLES – Ethan Crossan threw for four touchdowns, three to Clemson-bound Olsen Henry, as the First Baptist Academy football team drubbed Lemon Bay 35-7 on Friday.

Crossan threw for 295 yards and completed his first 10 passes en route to a 21-for-27 evening. Henry caught eight passes for 67 yards as the Lions ran up a 35-0 lead after three quarters to force a running clock for the remainder of the game.


