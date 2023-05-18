BRADENTON – The North Port High football team has to be very pleased with the way spring practice went. When the season opens in the fall, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bobcats offensive and defensive lines become the bread and butter of the team.
They made their presence felt Thursday when the Bobcats played Bayshore at Balvanz Stadium, dominating on both sides of the ball and rushing for 325 yards as they cruised to a 38-14 victory to put the wraps on a very successful spring.
Isaac Smith rushed for 177 yards and two scores, while Peter Kalphat rushed for another 69 and two touchdowns.
North Port coach Garon Belser said after a winless season last year, the team will play to its strength in 2023, which means running the football, which in turn will hopefully result in some victories.
“We knew we had a good offensive run game going. Through the spring, that was our plan, to use the run game to make things happen for us,” Belser said. “It opened up a lot earlier than we expected.”
Bayshore is not exactly a powerhouse, dressing only 20 players, but the Bobcats went about their business, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions.
North Port started the game by going on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a two-yard run by Smith to make it 7-0 after Caiden Thomas kicked the rushless PAT.
On the next drive, quarterback Niklas Pinto’s 15-yard bootleg scramble set up his one-yard sneak to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
North Port rushed for 159 yards in the first half while allowing the Bruins only 17 yards of offense.
“Our first offensive line was rolling when they were in there. We had two new tackles that did a tremendous job,” Belser said. “I think we came out and executed very well.”
Bayshore’s offense got going a little in the second half, and quarterback Guyvenson Pierre found Josh Blanc on an 80-yard catch and run to get the Bruins on the board late in the third quarter.
However, the Bobcats continued to pound the rock, with Kalphat and Smith each adding their second touchdown runs and Thomas kicking a 43-yard field goal.
Pierre and Blanc connected again late in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring with North Port’s reserves in the game.
Makai Barnard had an interception and Slayton Streeter recovered a fumble for the Bobcats. Elijah Roberts and Jayden Shannon recovered fumbles for the Bruins.
Pinto didn’t have to do much except hand of the ball and run on some designed plays. He said this team could be something special and it will go as far as the O-line will take them.
“The offensive line was pushing them back. It’s so easy to play behind a line that’s winning in the trenches and running backs who are breaking tackles,” Pinto said. “We will do whatever it takes to win this season. This team has athletes all over the place. They’re going to have to stop us and beat us on our terms.”
