ARCADIA – It was exactly one year ago today we visited then-first-year coach Sam Holland and the DeSoto County football team at spring practice. Two key paragraphs from that story:
At the end of last season, DeSoto County found itself down to 18 players on the roster and fewer healthy enough to play. That forced the cancellation of the team’s playoff game at Rockledge and brought a premature end to an 0-10 season that cost then-coach Bumper Hay his job.
Holland’s arrival as athletic director and football coach has been a culture change on and off the field and the result has been increased numbers at spring practice. In all, 31 players are participating this month …
This past Friday, the Bulldogs had 56 players in camp with another six on the baseball diamond.
You read that right – the football program at DeSoto County is 62 players strong and booming, doubling in size since last year and nearly quadrupling itself from the end of 2020.
“Very pleased, extremely pleased,” Holland said as the team worked through its paces at Friday’s practice. “Not just in the numbers, but the work that they put in during the offseason in the weight room. We’ve got guys that have put on 10, 15, 20 pounds of muscle. It’s been incredible.”
Knowing the Bulldogs’ transformation was not going to happen overnight, Holland elected to pull the team out of the FHSAA state series last year and play as an independent. There were fits and starts against that improvised schedule, but by year’s end, the Bulldogs were 6-3 and hoisting the Buck Carlton Trophy for the first time since 2015 after defeating rival Hardee 14-8 in the 2021 season finale.
In its way, it was a validation of the culture Holland and his assistants had established.
“Any time you can beat your rival, I mean, that’s huge,” Holland said. “For them to do that and have that opportunity to play at that level, in that atmosphere, that playoff-like atmosphere, it was a tremendous boost for the program.”
Numbers-wise, the Bulldogs didn’t lose much from the 2021 squad, but the ones who are departing due to graduation are leaving significant holes in two specific areas – the offensive backfield and the defensive line.
Gone are several primary ball carriers Nazir Gilchrist, Michael Russ and Jay Pelham, who came over at midseason from Port Charlotte. Defensively, Blas Cervantes – the team’s leading tackler – is gone. Russ also played a key role on that side of the ball.
The good news is, plenty of talent is on hand to fill those gaps. Returning are Gershon Galloway, Lil’Dreco Tompkins and Andy Garibay, the team’s second, third and fourth leading rushers (six ball carriers saw significant action last season). Also in the mix is Trint White, who transferred into DeSoto County last season and flashed big-play skills before an injury wiped out his season.
Defensively, the Bulldogs will try to make up lost production behind defensive ends Jamari Redding and Hunter Zirkle and a linebacking corps that includes Galloway, Garibay, Tompkins and sophomore Evan Roe, who was turning heads last season as a freshman before an injury felled him, as well.
Lane Fullerton will be back under center for his senior season and the line in front of him could end up going three rotations deep with Shane Galloway, Julio Delacruz and Damien Villanueva joined by the likes of Daniel Villanueva and newcomer Kenquist Bennett.
Jace Kellogg, who is with Fullerton on the Bulldogs’ baseball team, will return as the quarterback of the defense at free safety.
DeSoto County rejoins the FHSAA state series this season and finds itself in a competitive district with Lemon Bay, Booker and Bayshore.
Where the Bulldogs once walked, they now run, but Holland’s go-to axiom remains at the tip of his tongue.
“We’re still back to basics, but we have the improvement, a year of knowledge, in the system, what we do and the expectations for how we practice,” he said. “Yes sir … but again, you still have got a long ways to go, miles to go before we sleep.”
Coach: Sam Holland (Second season)
2021 record and finish: 6-3, no playoffs
New class and district: 2-Suburban, District 15 with Lemon Bay, Bayshore and Booker.
Graduating seniors: Nazir Gilchrist, Michael Russ, Michael Abraham, Daniel Coronel, Alejandro Garcia, Jakeemis Pelham, Donavion Dwyer, Jay Hilliard, James Shaver, Blas Cervantes, Jalen Taylor, Jose Padron, Sam Hodges.
Key returners: Lane Fullerton, Jace Kellogg, Julio Delacruz, Gershon Galloway, Shane Galloway, Andy Garibay, Jamari Redding, Evan Roe, Lil'Dreco Tompkins, Damien Villanueva, Daniel Villanueva, Trint White, Hunter Zirkle
Key additions: Kenquist Bennett, Sam Etienne, Braden Moran.
