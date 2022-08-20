ARCADIA – The DeSoto County High football team didn’t have a spring game this past May.
With no spring game, there was no film to pour over during the summer months. No weaknesses could be exposed, no bad habits could be identified.
In other words, when the Bulldogs came into Friday night’s Kickoff Classic against Cape Coral, they didn’t know what they didn’t know.
No matter – the Bulldogs won, anyway, 21-0.
“These guys did a tremendous job,” Bulldogs coach Sam Holland said afterward as the raucous, near-capacity home crowd filed out of the stands and into the parking lot.
The Bulldogs made multiple in-game adjustments early on to get off their heels and running downhill against an opponent that was a mystery coming into Friday night. Larry Gary, the Seahawks’ long-time coach who had retired in 2018, had returned over the summer to steady the program after a previous coach’s sudden departure.
As such, any recent Seahawks game film was useless in preparation.
“They took to the adjustments and did a phenomenal job,” Holland said. “We’ve worked, they’ve put in the hours, they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them.”
DeSoto County initially struggled to move the ball when the Seahawks’ defense threw a wrinkle at the Bulldogs’ offensive line.
The glitch was quickly fixed.
On their second possession, the Bulldogs put together a 10-play, 65-yard drive. The Seahawks initially stalled the drive, but kept it alive when they were called for roughing the punter. Trint White made them pay with an 18-yard scamper for the game’s first points.
“We made the adjustments in the running game and didn’t try to overload them, and then we had some success,” Holland said.
White had nine carries for 66 yards in his first true action as a Bulldog after missing almost all of last year with an injury.
“He put a smile on my face,” Holland said.
Lil’Dreco Tompkins picked up DeSoto County’s other two scores, one coming on a 25-yard jailbreak and the other on a 3-yard power run. Those points gave the DeSoto County defense plenty of breathing room to pin its ears back and go after the Seahawks’ backfield.
The Bulldogs stuffed 10 plays for negative yards and held Cape Coral to 107 total yards of offense. Whenever a play appeared to be blown up, Bulldogs defensive lineman Shane Galloway appeared to be the culprit, collecting several tackles for loss.
Galloway deferred praise, saying it was his teammates who put him in position to succeed.
“All I needed was for my teammates to trust me and come together as a family,” he said. “Really, we haven’t played a game in so long, we needed this game to bond back together. It was an amazing night.”
KEY PLAYS: After Cape Coral’s penalty kept DeSoto County’s second drive alive, Tompkins ripped off a 13 yard run and it appeared the Bulldogs’ offensive line had ironed out the wrinkle in the Cape Coral defense. DeSoto County would have 10 runs of 10 yards or more from that point forward, including Tompkins’ 25-yard touchdown. … Though they never did come back to haunt DeSoto County, the Bulldogs did commit three turnovers, mostly involving bad exchanges.
WHAT IT MEANS: DeSoto County finally has some game film. What that film will show is a team that did a superb job playing mostly penalty-free football while dominating in the trenches. It also proves the Bulldogs have the ability to continue building on last season’s promising campaign.
KEY STATS: DeSoto County’s five running backs amassed 250 yards on 38 carries. The team’s total yardage was 243 due to negative yardage at the quarterback position. Tompkins and White each ran for 66 yards. Gershon Galloway tacked on nine carries for 53 yards.
QUOTE: “I truly thought it was going to be a little dogfight, but this did not cross my mind. I’m happy to have it. Everything went smooth tonight, everything was perfect. This outcome was way better than what everyone else thought it would be.” – Shane Galloway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.