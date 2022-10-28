PUNTA GORDA – It took eight tries and a lot of heartbreak and frustration, but the Charlotte finally got into the win column during its final regular season home game.
Connor Trim had two touchdowns as the Tarpons defense bent but didn't break Charlotte defeated Ida Baker 21-3 on Senior Night.
Baker (3-3) took four trips into the Charlotte red zone but never punched it in. Two drives ended with turnovers and another on downs.
Charlotte (1-7) got on the board late in the first quarter, taking advantage of a short punt to drive 50 yards, with Trim scoring on a 12-yard run to give them a 7-0 lead.
Baker cut the lead to 7-3 on a 30-yard Jaden Denis field goal, and was quickly able to get the ball back. However, a Mike McDonald fumble was scooped up by Amir Delcin, who rumbled 40 yards for a score and a 14-3 lead.
An interesting turn of events helped Charlotte in the second half. Baker drove into the Charlotte red zone before stalling. Denis was going to attempt his second field goal, but Charlotte was called for an offside penalty.
Baker instead decided to go for it and was stuffed. Charlotte took over and quickly turned the break into points with Trim's second touchdown to make it 21-3.
Baker's last chance to get back in the game ended at the Charlotte 1-yard line, with a fumble and recovery by Brayan Augustin.
Key plays: Delsin's scoop for six late in the first half gave the Tarpons a 14-3 lead and proved to be the dagger. Also, Baker's decision to eschew the short field goal to make it a one-score game and go for it on fourth and short. They failed, Charlotte scored, and that was that. Elsewhere, Cael Newton recovered a fumble and Santino Trina added a pick.
What it means: Hey, it's the first win of the year for the hard-working Tarpons and they did it the way Tarpon teams did it in the past: With great running and a fierce defense.
Key stats: Trim rushed for 111 yards while Shy Goudette added another 97. For Baker, it was the four turnovers and the three points on four visits to the red zone.
Quote: "It's not about me, it's about the kids. We wanted the seniors to go out on their home field a winner. They battled all year against the best teams," – Charlotte coach Corey Mentzer.
