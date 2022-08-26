At Punta Gorda, Landon Winterbottom threw for three touchdowns, two to Anthony Benjamin, and the Dunbar High School defense completely stymied Charlotte in the season opener for both teams.
Leading 9-3 at the half, Dunbar got its passing game going. Winterbottom, who struggled in the first half, was 5 for 5 on the opening drive of the second half, with Benjamin catching the last one for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 16-3.
Meanwhile, Charlotte got nothing going on offense. Dunbar hit quarterback Michael Valentino repeatedly behind the line. Charlotte totaled negative-14 yards rushing and mustered just eight first downs.
Winterbottom put the game to bed with another scoring strike to Benjamin midway through the fourth quarter.
The only score in the first quarter came when Charlotte quarterback Michael Valentino intentionally grounded the ball in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Dunbar lead.
Charlote's next possession came as a result of a shanked punt that put the ball on Dunbar's 20, but the Tarpons had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Thomas Forte for a 3-2 lead.
KEY PLAYS: The Tigers' lone touchdown in the first half, a 20-yard pass from Winterbottom to Shawn Russ, came on a fourth-and-long after a penalty forced them to eschew the field goal attempt.
WHAT IT MEANS: Charlotte has some serious work to do on its offensive line. When your quarterback gets put on his back half the game, it's not all his fault. Dunbar left some points on the field and committed three turnovers, but made some big plays when it had to
KEY STATS: Scary. Charlotte had minus-14 yards rushing, 41 yards of total offense and allowed eight sacks. Winterbottom threw for 211 yards, three touchdowns and one pick.
QUOTE: "We're very young offensively. We'll get better. We're going to have our highs and lows. Tonight was a low. We'll regroup, learn from our mistakes and get ready to play next week." – Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer.
