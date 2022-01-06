The kid who once asked the question, “Is colloidal silver a miracle antibiotic?” is now the head football coach at Charlotte High.
Cory Mentzer had no plan to return to his alma mater on graduation day in 2010. The paper he wrote on the efficacy of antibiotics had earned him a four-year scholarship at Florida Gulf Coast University.
The homecoming king who once dressed up in a Miley Cyrus wig and belted out “Party in the USA” at a pep rally was more than just a two-time Tarpon defensive MVP. His parents insisted he never got a grade lower than a B and, undersized as he was, the next level was about following in the medical footsteps of his father, Rick, a chiropractor.
It was time to become a man and put away the childish things.
That’s a paraphrase of a verse in the First Epistle of Corinthians. Thursday when addressing the Tarpons as their head coach for the first time, Mentzer turned to another verse from Corinthians to explain his philosophy of “One.”
“That’s our motto: Champions play as one,” he told the team. “Where did that come from? First Corinthians 12:18: ‘Now God has placed the parts, each one of them in the body, just as He wanted.’
“You guys are the parts,” Mentzer, 30, continued. “If they were all the same part, where would the body be? Not everybody can be a star running back, not everybody can be the star quarterback. But if all the different parts come together as one, it will make us successful.”
Mentzer’s ascension to the top job at Charlotte was as meteoric as it was unintended. At FGCU, Mentzer’s academic acumen was such that he was inducted into the school’s academic hall of fame. He followed up a degree in Biomedical Engineering with master’s degrees in Business Administration and Education.
The latter two came after a chance meeting with his former football coach, Binky Waldrop.
“I was interviewing for biomedical engineering jobs all across the country and I just came back to work out in 2015 when Coach Waldrop saw me,” Mentzer said. “He asked what I was doing and said, ‘hey, just give me one season.’”
Not entirely sure why he said yes, Mentzer coached tight ends, defensive ends and special teams in the fall of 2015 and never left. Upon Waldrop’s retirement, Mentzer moved up to defensive coordinator under Wade Taylor, who resigned last month after two seasons at the helm.
“I don’t want to say it’s a dream come true, because I truly never dreamed that I would be here,” Mentzer said. “I really didn’t think I’d be back. That just goes to show you how we can plan our steps, but ultimately God’s plans will prevail.
“All those degrees aside, I became a teacher and coach and fell in love with it,” he added. “Every day, it didn’t feel like work.”
Long-time Tarpon athletics director Brian Nolan has known Mentzer from his earliest days. Rick Mentzer, an alumnus, began bringing his son to football games as an infant. As a child, Cory served as a Tarpons ball boy.
“He always says he was an all-state ball boy for us,” Nolan said with a laugh. “I’m super-excited about Cory Mentzer. He’s a Tarpon, he understands what we’re doing here, he’s been a part of the winning tradition when he was a player, a position coach and a coordinator. He checks off all the boxes.”
In the team meeting Thursday, Mentzer emphasized the three tenets of “O.N.E.”:
• Own your role
• Never quit
• Enjoy the journey
“Ultimately, I’m only in this position to better them as young men,” Mentzer said. “Whether we go undefeated and win the state championship or go 3-7, if they come out of this program a better man, ultimately, I’ve done my job.”
He told the players academics will be considered as important as on-field pursuits and advised the rising seniors they won’t be allowed at spring practice until they have taken the ACT. Perhaps thinking back to his own high school days, Mentzer added how important it was for everyone to also have fun along the way.
“His maturity is extremely high and I think his work ethic is going to be contagious with the kids,” Nolan said. “I’m excited about Cory and what he’s going to bring to the table.”
After his return to the school as a coach, Mentzer and his father would laugh about something the elder man had told him years earlier.
“He and mom always joked, ‘What’s Cory most passionate about?’” Mentzer said. “Dad would say, ‘Football, but you can’t get a career in that.’”
Rick Mentzer, 62, passed away on Sept. 2, the day before Charlotte’s rivalry game against Port Charlotte.
“He’s probably laughing up there right now,” Mentzer said. “And very proud.”
You BET he's proud! And I'm sure Mom is too! There's a lot to be proud of in Cory. They raised him right!
