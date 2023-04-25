VENICE — Last December, Venice football’s season could have ended so much differently.
A fourth-down stop of then-senior wide receiver Keyon Sears inside the 10-yard line helped seal what would be a gut-wrenching 21-14 loss to Lakeland in the Class 4S state championship game.
“I think last year, falling short, and the way we fell short, it left a bad taste in our mouth,” Venice head coach John Peacock said. “Losing in that fashion and being right there, I think there’s a lot of motivation and a big sense of hunger to get back there.”
There’s great reason for optimism, and the vibes around the program are high as the Indians begin spring practice this week. The first organized team activities started Monday and will wrap up with the team’s spring game on the road at Naples on May 18.
While Venice is graduating more than 30 players from last year’s roster, Peacock and his staff have a solid group of experienced, fast and physical players — 30 of whom are benching at least 300 pounds — that he believes could be one of the program’s best.
“This year, with all the experience we have coming back, it’s going to be one of the best teams we’ve ever had here,” Peacock said. “We just have to continue to work and have that desire to get back (to the state championship) and win it. If we do that and stay focused and humbled, we’ll be alright.”
OFFENSIVE TIDBITS
Venice’s offense lost a few key pieces like Sears, two-way player Elliot Washington and quarterback Brooks Bentley, but one unit has the coaching staff pumping their fists.
“Everyone on the offensive line is returning,” Peacock said. “Both the starters and the backups are back. We didn’t have one senior that played that position, so that’s really exciting for us. Especially when you consider we only had one starter return on the line the year before.”
Having all of that added experience in the trenches should make life easier for returning running backs Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III.
An offensive line and running back group loaded with experience should make things easier for whomever is under center for the Indians in the fall.
The quarterback battle between transfers Jaydn Glasser and Ryan Downes should be intriguing as the spring and summer months pass.
“We’re going to have a great competition at quarterback between Ryan Downes and Jaydn Glasser,” Peacock said. “They are two very, very good quarterbacks. Both of them have Power-5 skill sets. We’ve been meeting with them every day, and they’ve both been great. Neither of them have flinched, and we’re really looking forward to seeing them grow and compete throughout the spring.”
Downes is a sophomore who played sparingly this past season at IMG Academy, while Glasser is a junior who helped lead South Plantation High to a 7-3 record in 2022.
Both have strong physical attributes — Downes listed at 6-4, 205 pounds and Glasser at 6-2, 210 — and on paper, both have the potential to lead Venice back to a state championship appearance with the pieces around them.
“They’re both really athletic and have really live arms,” Peacock said. “Both can play the position well. …
“We’ve had guys that are drop-back guys, and we’ve had guys that are dual-threat guys; we can win with either. It comes down to who is going to run the offense better and who gives us the best chance to win.”
DEFENSIVE TIDBITS
Venice had some of the best defensive players in the country last season that now have to be replaced.
Five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II is now at Georgia, while four-star defensive back Elliot Washington is a Penn State Nittany Lion.
Those are glaring holes that Peacock knows won’t be easily replaced before August. However, he’s extremely optimistic to see how the team’s depth across all levels of the defense emerges during practice in the coming months.
“We lost some guys that were three and four-year starters that aren’t going to be replaceable,” Peacock said. “Guys like Damon Wilson and Trenton Kintigh aren’t typically going to be replaceable, but we have a very solid group of defensive lineman. We have a lot of them, and it’s going to be exciting to see who steps up there and becomes starters.
“There’s going to be competition at the linebacker position, and we’ll have to replace a lot in the secondary with Elliot Washington, Sage Youtzy and Jaquavious Washington all gone,” he added. “We do return Deylen Platt at defensive back, which will give us some returning experience back there.”
