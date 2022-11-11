ARCADIA - Lil'Dreco Tompkins scored three touchdowns while the DeSoto County defense forced four turnovers in the Bulldogs' 34-7 thumping of Estero in to open the Region 2S-4 playoffs.
The Bulldogs will play at second-seed Frostproof next week.
It was a full team effort by the Bulldogs (7-3) led by a great performance from quarterback Lane Fullerton, who threw for 114 yards on just five passes.
The Wildcats tried to fool DeSoto County with an onside kick to start the game, but the Bulldogs recovered and that set the tone for the game.
Fullerton found Gershon Galloway on a 35-yard connection to set up Tompkins on a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 8-0 just two minutes into the game, following a successful two-point conversion.
The Wildcats (8-2) could not get out of their own way, twice giving the ball back to DeSoto in punting situations.
Eventually, those mistakes would come back to bite them. Fullerton hit Tompkins on a 39-yard touchdown pass, and later Andy Garibay scored on an 8-yard run to give DeSoto a 21-0 halftime lead.
Estero got on the board with its opening drive of the second half as Jon Quintanilla scored on a one-yard run to make it 21-7, but that was close as the Wildcats got.
Tompkins would score his third touchdown midway through the fourth and Tocarrum Brown scored in garbage time to round out the scoring.
Key plays: The opening onside kick that gave DeSoto great field position to start the game set the tone for the night. Also an interception late in the first half by Jace Kellogg deep in Bulldog territory was huge.
What it means: Third-seeded DeSoto will now travel to Frostproof in the rgeional semifinals next Friday in the region semifinals.
Key stats: Toccarum Brown rushed for 116 yards and a score for the Bulldogs. Fullerton threw for 114 yards. Estero's four turnovers, three in the first half, proved unfortunate news for the Wildcats.
Quote:"We were just able to make some plays when we needed to. There's a reason Estero was 8-1. Defensively, we stepped up. We hurt ourselves with penalties and turnovers, but the defense rose to the challange," – DeSoto coach Sam Holland..
