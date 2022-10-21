ARCADIA – The DeSoto football team played a tale of two halves in their 22-15 loss to the Osceola Warriors.
Everything was going the Bulldogs way in the first half as quarterback Lane Fullerton scored early in the second quarter and Jace Kellogg added a 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead at the half.
Andy Garibay tacked on a 30-yard score at the 9:40 mark in the 3rd quarter to give the Bulldogs a 15-0 lead as they seemingly were in complete control.
However, the game was marred by a bevy of penalties, which eventually boiled over to an on-field scrap between the teams which included a player being ejected.
From that point, the Warriors had the momentum and the Bulldogs were unable to get it back.
The Bulldogs fumbled at Warrior 45 and after two penalties, the Warriors punched it in from 7-yard line to close within 15-7 with 2:35 left in the third quarter.
Just as the Bulldogs looked as if they were regaining momentum and driving to get control of the game again, they fumbled at the Osceola 12. It resulted in an 88-yard scoop and score that tied the game at 15-15 with 10:22 left to play.
With the Bulldogs at their own and facing a 4th-and-9, they punted to their own 34.
A couple of costly penalties aided Osceola's game-winning drive. The Warriors punched it in from the 5-yard line with 38 seconds to play for the 22-15 lead.
The Bulldogs returned the ensuing kickoff past midfield, but on their first offensive play, the second interception of the night ended the game.
DeSoto County dropped to 5-2 with the loss and will have 10 days off to prepared for a district title showdown at Lemon Bay.
