ARCADIA – Roving packs of Bulldogs scoured Arcadia streets and Desoto County fields last week.
Cut loose by Hurricane Ian, they wandered from home to home. Everywhere they went, they were welcomed.
Sam Holland gathered in the strays Monday afternoon and began the process of training them anew.
DeSoto County football is back this week with a home date against Booker.
“I said, guys, you know everybody here has a story. Everybody has damage. Everybody has family members who are affected one way or another,” said Holland, in his second season as the Bulldogs’ head coach. “But we’ve been given a gift and that’s to come play high school football.”
Senior quarterback Lane Fullerton has endured a varsity career that has included a broken foot, a 100-year pandemic and now a 100-year storm, thanks to Ian’s Sept. 28 rampage.
Like many of his teammates and other student-athletes, Fullerton spent the aftermath helping others as soon as he had finishing shoring up his own.
“Coach always says, ‘Be first-class,’” Fullerton said. “So I would just drive around, find people who needed help or who hadn’t really cleaned out their yards and I’d walk up and knock on the door and ask them if they needed help.
“Some people offered to pay me and I was like, nah, I’m not doing it for the money,” he continued. “I was doing it to help. But more than that, I can’t stay sitting in one spot for a while. I have to be doing something, so I just went out and helped.”
Fullerton said there was a time last week as the reality of the storm’s aftermath set in, where he was uncertain Bulldogs' breakout season would continue. The high school sustained heavy damage and will be closed for at least two months and perhaps the remainder of the school year.
“It was kind of heartbreaking, because nobody thought that we were going to be able to finish our senior year and stuff,” he said.
By the end of the week, word came down that the show would go on.
“We’re all happy to be out here and be together again,” Fullerton said.
As Holland took in the sights and sounds of Monday’s morning practice on a field the entire team had worked on to pick clean of debris, he said he was certain the Bulldogs would cherish the opportunity they were given.
Hurricane Ian had threatened to be what Holland calls a “dream-stealer” – something that snatches away a kid’s chance to evolve and perhaps one day move on to bigger and better things.
“Your grades can be a dream-stealer, who you hang out with could be a dream-stealer,” Holland said. “Even family members. There are things that can pull you away from your dream of playing football, whether it’s high school or at the next level.
“Never did I imagine my dream-stealer could be a hurricane,” Holland continued. “But even this hurricane can’t take this dream away. So I tell these kids when you’ve been giving an opportunity to have a second chance at something, it should mean more. I hope from now through the end of our season they see every morning is Christmas, because you’re waking up to the give of high school.”
