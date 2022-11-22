VENICE — Even after winning a state championship last season, unfinished business remains for Venice defensive tackle Trenton Kintigh.
Kintigh missed the the first four games of his senior season this fall as he completed his recovery from surgery that repaired an ACL and meniscus. In his mind, there’s still something to prove — both to evaluators at the next level and himself.
Since his return in a 46-7 win against Sarasota on Oct. 14, Venice has gone 5-1 while allowing just under 14 points per game.
“I think (Kintigh returning) is huge,” Venice coach John Peacock said earlier this season. “I think a bigger part of it than anything is just the mental side. Just the approach and the confidence level that they play with when he’s there.
“It’s like having your big brother back you up in a fight.”
Often found with a smile on his face and a joke at the ready, Kintigh has endeared himself to teammates beyond his run-stuffing on the defensive line.
Since coming up together as freshmen three years ago, Kintigh and defensive end Damon Wilson II have become players who often lean on each other in times of need, whether that be tips about the opposing offensive line, a laugh on the sideline, or someone to play Call of Duty with.
“Football is such an aggressive sport, and most people are tense and physical all the time,” said Wilson II, who added that Kintigh has spent most of Thanksgiving break at his house. “It’s good to have someone who can laugh with you on and off the field and not be so uptight all the time.”
Kintigh’s team-first mentality was plain to see in last year’s Class 8A state final against Apopka at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Not knowing the extent of his injury at the time, Kintigh suited up and recorded three tackles while playing limited snaps in a 35-7 win.
“I just wanted to be there for my teammates in the state championship,” he said. “They’re like my family. We’ve been through everything together.”
It wasn’t until wrestling season in January when it soon became clear that his knee wasn’t right.
Once an MRI revealed that Kintigh’s ACL was shredded and his meniscus was torn, nine arduous months of rehabilitation began.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior said he worked out three times per day — an upper-body workout, a lower-body workout and his physical therapy — while also devoting extra time to his studies, as well.
“It was a very long process,” Kintigh said. “Nine months is a really long time to not do something you love, and to have something taken away from you. Football was on my mind.”
Using the success of post-ACL tear Saquon Barkley as inspiration, Kintigh pushed himself to return as soon as possible this season.
After hoping to come back just a couple games into the regular season, Kintigh was advised by his doctor to wait until mid-October, and he begrudgingly listened.
In his six games back, Kintigh has recorded 38 tackles, three for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble while providing game-changing run defense for Venice.
This past week, Kintigh and the Venice defense shut out Lehigh in a 39-0 regional semifinal win, holding five-star running back Richard Young, an Alabama commit, to 51 yards on 13 rushes.
“Having me and him together takes up two-to-three blocks combined,” Wilson II said of Kintigh. “When we do that, it frees up our teammates to come in and make plays. And he’s a playmaker, too.”
This Friday, Venice will host Riverview at 7:30 p.m. in the Region 4S-4 final at Powell-Davis Stadium, roughly a month removed from a 31-21 win over the Rams to win the district.
Making it back to the state final is a priority for Kintigh, but so is restarting his recruitment.
After picking up six offers following his junior season — from Eastern Illinois, Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, Lindenwood University, Ohio and Marshall — attention has been harder to come by for Kintigh.
“I got all my offers after the season,” he said. “Not being able to play to start this season was frustrating. A lot of high school players don’t come back from an ACL injury, and when coaches see that, they don’t know how to act because you’re not with them yet and they can’t see you. They aren’t going through it with you.
“But in my eyes, I know how I work. I know how my body is, and I know how I can play.”
Another source of inspiration is the number on his jersey.
Kintigh was given No. 55 upon his varsity debut because he reminded coaches of Jarrod Hewitt — one of the best defensive linemen to play for Venice.
When Hewitt was cut from the Seahawks earlier this season, Kintigh had the good fortune of learning from the Virginia Tech standout for a few weeks.
Kintigh said learning from Hewitt, who signed back with the Seahawks on Monday, was “exciting” and a new lesson was learned each day.
With Kintigh healthy again and his time as an Indian nearing its end, opposing offensive linemen can expect to receive nine months worth of pent-up frustration and determination.
“I’m showing that it doesn’t matter if you’re a high school, college or NFL player,” Kintigh said. “You can come back from (an ACL tear). It depends on the person. It depends how bad they want it, and I’m driven.
“I’m driven toward success.”
