NAPLES — At the end of any given football season, only a handful of team get to celebrate.
Port Charlotte will not be among the select few.
The postseason reaper came for the Pirates on Friday at Naples High, where the Region 3S-4’s top-ranked team grounded and pounded its way to a 35-3 victory and advance to the region finals.
“We knew we had a really good football team we were going up against and … they outcoached us tonight,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “I didn’t have our kids ready to go and the atmosphere definitely got to them. We definitely didn’t get our guys ready to go and that’s my fault.”
While Ingman was quick to assume blame, the true culprits were the massive and experienced Golden Eagles. With two Division I-caliber running backs running behind a huge offensive line and four top prospects stacked in the defensive secondary, many of the Pirates’ best weapons were negated before ever stepping on the field.
Naples asserted itself immediately.
After forcing a three-and-out on Port Charlotte’s first possession, Kendrick Raphael took a close-in handoff at his own 29-yard line and blazed through the Pirates’ defense for a 71-yard touchdown on Naples’ second offensive play.
After another Pirates three-and-out, the Golden Eagles settled into a more conventional approach, devouring clock on a nine-play, 49-yard drive, ending in another Raphael touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
And so it went.
Naples had 123 rushing yards by the end of the first quarter, then turned to the air briefly during the second quarter, as quarterbacks Niko Boyce and Jack Melton each tossed touchdown passes. Boyce’s toss came after he lined up as a halfback and took a pitch from Melton. He floated the ball 32 yards to a leaping Nick Keel.
Melton’s 33-yard jump ball to Keylijah Williams a short while later staked Naples to a 28-3 halftime lead.
Karsyn Barghausen provided Port Charlotte’s lone points on a 37-yard field goal shortly before Boyce’s touchdown toss.
Naples kept the ball on the ground after that, mostly content with running out the clock on Port Charlotte. The Pirates did get in an occasional counterpunch, such as Justice Becerill’s 56-yard catch-and-run in the first half and Eaton’s 41-yard strike to Juluis Roach in the third quarter, but other than those 97 yards, Port Charlotte mustered just 67 more, be it on the ground or through the air.
Afterward, Ingman thanked the Pirates’ seniors for setting a tone and challenged the underclassmen to take the baton. Senior defensive back Eric Bell wore his emotions on his sleeve as he addressed the team, sharing his love for the program and his teammates.
Ingman told the returnees to rest up for two weeks and be ready to pick up where they left off. He told the seniors while they may no longer be players, they are now his friends and they shouldn’t be strangers.
Eaton is among the few seniors departing the Pirates program after growing up with his teammates in the Bandits program, departing the area, then returning last year to ride out the rest of his career with his compadres.
“I’m so emotional,” Eaton said. We did everything together and just pushed through everything – the hurricane – everything. We were always working together. We won a district championship, but we left so much on the table … but I wouldn’t have done it with anyone else.”
Eaton said he’ll take Ingman’s words to heart … he will not be a stranger.
“Oh, obviously,” he said with a laugh.
Key stats: Naples wound up running the ball 44 times for 241 yards and finished with 306 total yards. Port Charlotte was limited to 164 total yards and committed a pair of turnovers.
Key plays: Raphael’s 71-yard touchdown run set a tone, but the two touchdown passes later in the second quarter proved backbreakers. Eaton had what appeared to be a 10-yard touchdown run following Roach’s long pass reception, but a holding penalty wiped it out.
What it means: Port Charlotte’s season ends at 7-3, but it was a breakthrough season for the Pirates. It included the most lopsided Port Charlotte win in the history of the Peace River Rivalry and a district championship. Most of the team returns for 2023 and a strong feeder system is in place, thanks to the Port Charlotte Bandits, whose 8U team is also still alive in its postseason and will play in Miami on Saturday.
Quote: “There’s no men’s league for this. It’s over when it’s over if you’re a senior and that’s a hard reality. Anybody who plays the sport knows what I’m talking about. But we’re thankful for this really good group of young men – believe it or not, we’re still a pretty young team – and I think it will be a great learning experience for all the guys we’ve got coming back next year.” – Ingman
