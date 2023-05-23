VENICE — Venice football closed its spring with a convincing 49-28 win at Naples last Thursday.
The Indians showcased a bit of what all three levels of the team will look like come fall when Venice opens its 2023 season at home against Armwood on Aug. 25.
Overall, head coach John Peacock was pleased with his team’s performance against the Golden Eagles. However, as is the case for most spring games, there are things Venice can improve on heading into the summer.
Here are some takeaways from the contest.
QUARTERBACK PLAY
Last week, Peacock said he hoped to have a starting quarterback named soon after Thursday’s game.
With how everything shook out, that decision — which was already going to be difficult — became that much harder.
Both Jadyn Glasser and Ryan Downes split reps evenly. The problem was a lack of them.
Venice’s high-tempo offense usually runs about 70 plays a game. Thursday, they ran closer to 50.
Based on one game and the amount of reps, both Glasser and Downes probably didn’t get the fairest evaluation, but if one of the two is getting the nod, it’s probably Glasser.
The senior threw for touchdowns on his first two passes of the game, going 5 of 10 for 108 yards with no interceptions in addition to the scores. He also showed he could use his feet, rushing for 45 yards on four carries.
As for Downes, he struggled a bit through the air — 2 of 9 for 20 yards and an interception — but opened some eyes with his running ability (58 yards on three carries).
Both players looked like potential Division-I quarterbacks on the field, but Glasser’s extra experience seemed to be the difference in the stat sheet.
UPS AND DOWNS ON DEFENSE
Maybe one of the biggest eye-openers Thursday was how well the Venice defense played for a lot of the contest.
The Indians allowed only one scoring drive during the first half, while forcing two key turnovers in the same time frame.
Along the defensive line, Ryan Daly and Asharri Charles both proved they’re going to be forces for opposing offensive lines to deal with.
At linebacker, Adam Papatonakis made a huge impact, recovering a fumble and earning a pick-six in the first half.
The defense regressed some in the second half, allowing Naples to run the ball down its throat — 273 total yards on the ground for the game — and score 14 offensive points in the third quarter to help trim what was a 35-7 lead to 35-28 heading into the fourth.
The Indians did tighten up in the fourth, though, shutting out the Golden Eagles.
Overall, the defense accounted for three sacks, four turnovers and two defensive touchdowns.
SET AT WIDE RECEIVER
Venice shouldn’t have any problems finding reliable wideouts down the field this fall.
The Indians will have three reliable receivers that can make plays at every level in Jayce Barksdale, Ryan Matulevich and Deylen Platt.
Barksdale made the biggest impact, showing he can be a guy that can make things happen after the catch. He finished the evening with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Platt’s athleticism has earned him extra opportunities to get the ball outside of just playing defensive back. He only registered one catch Thursday night, but it went for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Matulevich didn’t have one of his best nights — one catch for 10 yards — but a breakout junior season is likely still in the cards for him with what he put on film during his sophomore campaign.
JOHNSON CAN SCORE AT RB
Alvin Johnson III separated himself as the go-to running back for the upcoming season with the type of game he had.
With Jamarice Wilder on the sidelines in shorts and a jersey, Johnson earned all the reps during the contest.
Behind a veteran offensive line, Johnson averaged over four yards a carry, scoring three touchdowns on the ground. He demonstrated both his speed and his physicality during the impressive performance.
NO COMPLAINTS ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Everything looked good for the Indians on special teams Thursday night.
Kicker Josiah Arcadipane looked solid on kickoff and made all seven of his extra-point attempts.
The Indians only punted once during the game, but punter Kane Judson sent a strong kick down the field, as he takes over the punting duties for this upcoming season.
Returning punts and kickoffs was Platt, which wasn’t much of a surprise. His speed and athleticism in the open field helped him earn a couple of strong returns throughout the night.
Kickoff coverage struggled a bit at times, twice giving up returns to near midfield, but for most of the game, Naples was pinned deep due to great coverage by the Indians.
