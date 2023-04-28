ARCADIA – There will come a time when the discussion surrounding Jeff Lee’s first season at DeSoto County High turns to such things as offensive and the defensive scheme.
That time is not now.
If Year One is a book, the Bulldogs haven’t even reached the first chapter.
They’re in the prologue. This first week of spring practice has revolved around walkthroughs of practice drills and talk about how the team will be going about its business leading up to next fall.
So thorough was Lee in description on Thursday afternoon that he had the Bulldogs practicing where they were putting their feet, step-by-step.
“But when they buy in to what we are doing, I’m hoping we can fast-forward,” Lee said. “Football. I love this.”
THE INDOCTRINATION
Entering his 38th year of coaching, Lee has built some programs from scratch, turned around moribund programs and rebuilt still others to their former glories.
The DeSoto County job is somewhere in between all that. Outgoing head coach and athletic director Sam Holland had already laid the framework for a change in culture. Though Holland was only in Arcadia for two seasons, Lee can see his fingerprints and is appreciative of his heavy lifting.
“These guys won,” Lee said. “There are dudes here that played a lot last year. That will help. We’ve got a good junior class and a good rising sophomore class. We have some attributes to these kids which I think will accelerate that learning curve.
“They’ve been in the weightroom for two years. They’re not afraid of work, and that’s a big positive,” Lee continued. “If you inherit a program that wasn’t working, that wasn’t used to hard work, that’s real hard. That part is done here.”
Lee theorized he could have probably gone a more conventional route and dove into the playbook and other specifics, but he ascribes to the theory a team is only as good as its least experienced or knowledgeable player.
So, he begins at the beginning whenever he arrives somewhere new. That approach has always paid dividends, especially at his most recent stop at Holmes County in the Panhandle. The Blue Devils incrementally progressed from 2-7 in the season before he arrived to 7-5 this past season with a playoff victory.
At Thursday’s practice, the Bulldogs walked through some very basic items, such as having all the offensive linemen practice snapping the ball and showing the punters and receivers how to … well, punt and receive punts, doing so without a ball. There was a discussion regarding caring for one's helmet. There was even a practice warmup exercise session at the end capped by a demonstration of how the team would break down their end-of-practice huddle.
“We’re going to get there, but we haven’t gotten there, yet,” Lee said. “So tomorrow will be a little faster and every day will get faster. I don’t assume they know anything. I know they know how to do a lot of it, but I don’t know how much they know.
“I didn’t want to risk punting the ball. We’ll do that tomorrow, because baby steps, you know?” he added. “I don’t even know what we’ve got yet, so we’re taking those small steps and then they start getting bigger and better.”
THE INTRODUCTION
Lee’s penchant for starting or rebuilding programs actually began during his playing days. Lee was there when Georgia Southern University restarted its football program in 1981.
After college, Lee went on to play pro ball in the short-lived upstart USFL and ultimately got to live out every football player’s dream when he played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 1987 players’ strike.
His coaching career began shortly afterward, with several stops throughout Georgia before taking over an 0-10 North Bay Haven program in 2015 and leading them to the playoffs in the space of two seasons.
Then came Holmes County in 2019.
By the time Holmes County won its first playoff game under Lee this past season, things had changed on the home front. A daughter had moved to the Tampa area, so one day when he received a call from a superintendent whose name sounded vaguely familiar hailing from a place closer to Tampa, he listened.
The superintendent mentioned he had Lee’s name on a short list two years prior, to which Lee figured would have led to a hard “no” from him.
Under the new circumstances, he agreed to hear out DeSoto County superintendent Bobby Bennett.
“It was a Sunday night and he said, ‘Hey, we’re going to make a move sooner than later,” Lee recalled. “Now the other side of it is I had heard the name Bennett but …”
Lee couldn’t quite place why. He figured it had to do with the fact Bennett had been at a nearby school shortly after his arrival in Florida.
Not long after, the two met for some barbecue in downtown Arcadia. When Lee came in, Bennett looked at him and said, “You still don’t remember me, do you?”
A light went off. As it turned out, Bennett was a part of that 1981 Georgia Southern team before he transferred out.
“He looked down and then looked up and I guess that younger face showed up on him,” Lee said.
Lee got to work right away. One of his first calls was to Holland, who had left Arcadia in February to move back closer to family in Georgia.
“He said, man, you’re going to do what you’re doing, you’re going to take it and put your twist on it and you’re going to be fine,” Lee recalled. “And so to get down here and see the kids, not knowing a name, period, to get where we are right now, even that is like a whole year, almost.”
Lee said the Bulldogs had been a little shellshocked by Holland’s departure and naturally didn’t know what to make of the new guy.
“We’re in a relationship, it’s about talking to them, getting them to trust you,” Lee said. “You know, they can read through you. They’ll read right through you if you’re not being honest and intentional. Everything else is built on that.”
For his first three weeks at school, Lee said he has literally not left the campus while his family stakes out a place to live.
“I’ve been sleeping in the coach’s office for three weeks in a row,” he said. “That’s my living room, my home office, my kitchen.”
Much like Lee’s final season at Holmes, DeSoto County is coming off a breakthrough season that saw the Bulldogs return to the playoffs and win their opening-round game. In addition to Holland moving on, the Bulldogs have suffered heavy graduation losses, so beginning at the very beginning under a new coach might be the right play, after all.
Lee said he doesn’t know when the Bulldogs will return to that level of success, but when it does happen, it will be sustained.
“How good we’re going to be? I want to win them all, but … you know,” Lee said. “Realistically, right now, I want them to have great fun. I told that to some of the old guys who were coached up like I was who said, ‘I don’t know about this dude’ but I said you wait until your son comes home and says, ‘I’m having a good time in football practice.’”
At the end of Thursday's practice, Lee gathered the Bulldogs in a huddle and talked them through how they would leave the field each day. After a trial run, the team did it for real.
"We are ..." he began, and the Bulldogs roared:
"DESOTO."
