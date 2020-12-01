VENICE — It’s often a fool’s errand to predict the outcome of a sporting event, but for the past five seasons the Venice High football team entered each year with one playoff opponent circled on the calendar — St. Thomas Aquinas.
“If you asked us 15 weeks ago where we’re gonna be, we would’ve said this is where we’re gonna be,” Venice coach John Peacock said of playing St. Thomas Aquinas in the playoffs for the fifth straight year. “I don’t think there was a doubt with anyone that we’d be in this position. I didn’t know it would be for the regional championship. I thought it would be for the state semifinals, but it doesn’t matter when it is, it’s here.
“I’d like to play in Round 1 to be honest with you, but we’re here and we knew it was coming down to this. It’s been down to this for five years in a row. We just gotta play.”
St. Thomas Aquinas holds a 3-1 lead in the series and the winner of this matchup has gone on to win the state championship in three of four years.
Here’s a look back at how it’s come to be what it is today:
2016: The Introduction (46-8 Raiders win)
The Indians and Raiders first met on Dec. 2, 2016 in the state semifinal at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium and it didn’t take long for Venice to become acquainted with their explosive style of play. The Raiders scored on the first drive of the game with running back Michael Epstein — who powered the offense all night — and the defense forced a pair of turnovers to keep the Venice offense in check.
St. Thomas had a running clock by halftime on the way to a 46-8 win, ending what was a 12-0 season for Venice with its only loss.
“I’m proud of these kids and they worked hard all year long,” Peacock said after the loss in 2016. “I’m not sure how in the world we’re supposed to compete with a team that’s got 40 Division-I players. How do we approach next offseason? I’m not sure how we’re supposed to beat a team like this. Maybe I need to hire a magician.”
2017: The Upset (27-20 Venice win)
Even Venice’s only win in the series didn’t come easy.
The Indians marched down into Raiders’ territory on the opening drive and were set to settle with a 36-yard field goal by Zack Sessa.
However, it didn’t go as planned.
“That’s one thing when you’re playing those guys, you gotta withstand the storm,” Peacock said. “Even the year we beat them, we were in a hole.
“We started the game off and moved the ball 30-40 yards down the field, line up to kick a field goal, they block it and get a scoop-and-score and you’re like, ‘Holy crap.’”
Venice ended the first quarter trailing, 10-0, but its record-breaking duo of Bryce Carpenter and Jaivon Heiligh soon sparked the offense to life. Though Venice would score on a 7-yard run by Carpenter, the Raiders answered back with a 51-yard touchdown to take a 17-7 lead.
Again, Carpenter and Heiligh orchestrated a drive that ended in a 4-yard score from the quarterback to the receiver.
Noah Lay intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive — allowing Carpenter to give Venice the lead on a 14-yard touchdown run.
St. Thomas tied the game at 20-20 on a 40-yard field goal with 10 minutes to play, but Brandon Gregory found the end zone from a yard out on the next drive and the Venice defense held for the 27-20 win.
“We knew we were going to have to get it done here tonight,” Carpenter said after the win. “And we did.”
The Indians would go on to win the state championship — the second in school history.
2018: The Rivalry Begins (46-8 Raiders win)
There’s been no love lost between the Indians and Raiders in recent years.
After Venice won on its home field in 2017, the Indians returned to Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium for a not-so-friendly welcome by the Raiders.
“You get there and the whole time you’re there, they try to intimidate you,” Peacock said. “They trap you in your locker room and won’t let you get out to the field for pre-game warmups.”
Whether that affected the Indians or not is difficult to say, but Venice wouldn’t be in the game for long.
“It was intimidating, but I was ready,” senior Weston Wolff said of that 2018 game. “I think I took advantage of the opportunity.”
Despite playing some strong defense early, Venice had to settle for field goal tries instead of touchdowns — making one while the Raiders blocked the other.
St. Thomas then leaned on running back Daniel Carter, who rushed 22 times for 183 yards, to keep the Indians off the field and pad the lead.
Trailing, 21-3, at halftime the Indians offense wouldn’t score again until Nico DallaCosta ran for an 8-yard touchdown with just four minutes to play.
After the game, the animosity between the programs only festered as St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott refused to shake Peacock’s hand.
“I just have a lot of respect for this industry. It’s a ministry to me, really,” Roger Harriott told SNN after the game. “I don’t feel he has a lot of admiration and respect for other coaches and programs.”
2019: The Shut Out (42-0 Raiders win)
Again in 2019 the defense opened strong for Venice, and this time, the Indians were ready for any animosity.
“No not really because I’m 300 pounds, so what’re they gonna do?” senior offensive lineman Ethan Mort said about whether the Raiders’ intimidation tactics worked on him. “The first play, I was a little shocked by their intensity, but then I came back with that same intensity the next play.”
Though quarterback Zion Turner scored six minutes into the game on a 1-yard run, an interception by Chuck Brantley prevented another score and the Raiders wouldn’t score again until 4:55 before halftime — on a 23-yard strike from Turner to Marcus Rosemy.
However, with an inexperienced quarterback in Steffan Johnson, the Indians’ offense was limited in what it could do. St. Thomas Aquinas dared Venice to throw the ball, and the plan worked as Johnson threw four interceptions.
“They have an incredible offensive line and some tremendous athletes running the ball, so we felt if we could stifle their run attack and force them to go to the air, we’d have a better opportunity to win the game,” Harriott said. “However, throwing it up to (Malachi Wideman) is a risk in itself.”
2020: To Be Determined
Venice and St. Thomas Aquinas will meet for the fifth matchup in their series this Friday night at 7 at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium.
For everything you need to know about the game, read our game preview.
