SARASOTA — The Venice High football team had every reason to believe it would win a district championship against Riverview on Friday night.
The Indians defeated the Rams in all but one try over the past 15 years, and Riverview entered the district-deciding matchup at 1-4 on the season.
Venice eventually pulled away for a 31-21 win, but it wasn’t a no-doubt victory until the final minutes.
“Watching them play and watching their film, it was almost like they were a much better football team,” Peacock said. “The outcomes of their games were not what you saw on film. Their kids played hard. They’re well-coached and they’re a tough football team.
“They’re not a 1-5 football team. They’re a good football team.”
Playing at Sarasota High School due to damaged bleachers at the Ram Bowl, Riverview took an early lead on Venice thanks to the play of dynamic 5-star receiver/cornerback/returner Charles Lester III.
Venice struck first as quarterback Brooks Bentley hit Keyon Sears on a slant and the senior receiver broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run.
However, Riverview answered in nearly identical fashion.
Rams quarterback Jeremiah Dawson found Lester III open in the middle of the field and the speedy junior broke free for 78 yards down to the Venice 6-yard line, and running back DJ Johnson punched in a six-yard score one play later to knot the game at 7-7.
“This is the first team that’s played (Lester III) straight up, so we were able to get him the ball a little bit,” Riverview coach Josh Smithers said. “Everyone has been doubling him on offense, and it’s been frustrating, because we’ve wanted to use him.
“We knew they would single him up with Elliot, so we had a couple things we wanted to do we didn’t have a chance to do.”
Guarding Elliot Washington II on the following drive, Lester III stepped in front of an underthrown pass from Bentley and came down with the interception — setting up a scoring drive that was finished on a 1-yard run by Johnson.
After the early lead, though, Lester III’s big plays came to an end, and so did Riverview’s explosive offense.
Venice tied the game on a 32-yard pass down the ride sideline from Bentley to Sears, who finished with four receptions for 117 yards and the two scores.
After adding three points on a 28-yard field goal by Kirill Kotov, Venice leaned on running back Jamarice Wilder. The sophomore finished with 19 rushes for 163 yards, scoring on a 16-yard wildcat keeper on the first drive of the second half, putting Venice up, 24-14.
With Wilder running hard and Venice’s defense coming up with stops — including drive-killing sacks by Tyler Louis, Trenton Kintigh and Damon Wilson II along with an interception by Eli Seed — the Rams had little chance to work their way back into the game.
Venice essentially put the game away with a heads-up play by Washington II. Bentley threw a screen pass to Wilder, who ran 10 yards to the Rams 2-yard line before fumbling the ball right into the hands of Washington II, who finished off the two-yard plunge.
Though the Rams inched back into the game with a blocked punt at midfield that was returned for a touchdown by Da’Marcus Abner, it wasn’t enough as Riverview’s offense continued to stall out — eventually turning the ball over on downs on a 4th-and-21 play on their final drive.
“I wasn’t concerned, I just knew we had to settle down and play,” Peacock said. “Last year it was 7-7 at halftime.”
Key plays: Sears’ two long touchdowns were essential as Venice took control of the game. The first score, a 54-yard catch and run, gave the Indians an early lead and set the tone. His second score answered Riverview’s run and gave Venice the jolt it needed to retake the lead.
Key stats: Riverview tried its best to keep Venice’s offense off the field and keep drives alive on the ground.
DJ Johnson rushed 28 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams’ lead back. Venice countered with Wilder, who had 192 all-purpose yards and a score.
Venice had success running without Wilder, too, rushing 28 more times for 121 yards.
What it means: Venice is the unquestioned best team in Sarasota County football for another season. More important for the Indians, a spot in the regional playoffs is now guaranteed.
Quote: “I think you guys know what we would have done to a real 1-5 football team.” — Peacock
