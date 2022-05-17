VENICE — What will the offense look like when the Venice High football team plays at Lakeland for this year’s spring game?
Even Indians coach John Peacock isn’t sure.
Venice is fresh off a Class 8A state championship, but will have to replace key players at every offensive position from last season, and a few on defense, too.
The Indians will get an idea of what that might look like when they travel to play the Dreadnaughts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bryant Stadium.
“Defensively, I think we should pick up where we left off,” Peacock said of his 2022 team. “Offensively, we have to find an identity. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. We return Keyon (Sears) and that’s it. I’ve been real impressed with our quarterback (Brooks Bentley). Larry Shannon has had a good spring. Gator (Jamarice Wilder) has had a good spring.”
Some questions have already been answered.
Brooks Bentley, a 3-star quarterback with offers from UConn, USF and others, transferred to Venice this spring from Gaither High School (Tampa), and has a firm hold on the starting job following the graduation of Ryan Browne.
“For my senior year, I wanted to be a part of a winning culture and have a new beginning,” said Bentley, whose father, Bobby Bentley, is the passing game coordinator with USF. “I’ve heard (the Indians) move the ball with a fast tempo, which is what I thrive in. But a lot of it for me was just the culture. I knew they had a good program in how they run things. That’s what I wanted, because I know it will make me better.”
Alongside Bentley in the backfield will be Wilder, a rising sophomore who is is next up to handle lead back duties after the graduation of Da’Marion Escort. However, those two will be running behind an entirely new offensive line from last season. With three former linemen — Makhete Gueye, David Raney and Riley Cleary — each off to play Division-I football, that leaves rising junior right guard Matthew Peavley as the only returner with starting experience.
“Our skill guys are pretty solid. We just have to figure out how we’re gonna look on the offensive line,” Peacock said. “We won’t have any seniors this year. Everyone we have now is a freshman or a sophomore. We won’t be able to do a lot of drop-back. It’ll have to be a lot of quick gains.”
Positions on the offensive line might be up in the air for some time, with three potential starters currently ineligible due to grades, according to Peacock.
Those aren’t the only players who will miss the spring game, either, as Cardinal Mooney transfers Ryan Matulevitch, a rising sophomore receiver, and Fin Jones, a rising senior tight end, will be forced to sit out due to transfer rules. Some star returners on defense should steady Venice.
A pair of 4-star players, defensive end Damon Wilson II and cornerback Elliot Washington II, will be back for their senior seasons alongside a few other returners.
Trenton Kintigh and Collin Adkins will be back on the defensive line, Sage Youtzy in the secondary and some new potential starters — namely Jack Huber and Carter Dalton at outside backer — have impressed coaches this spring.
This new-look Indians team will be tasked with playing a Lakeland team loaded with talent.
The Dreadnaughts are slated to return several players with collegiate attention on both sides of the ball, with a unique amount of offensive standouts.
The top name to know is 4-star receiver Tyler Williams, a 6-foot-3, 180 pound rising senior with offers to 43 Division-I universities, including Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
Williams is also joined by fellow receiver Daidren Zipperer (3-star, offers from BYU, etc), running back D’Marius Rucker (3-star, offers from Iowa State, FAU, etc.) and transfer quarterback Zachary Pleuss, who has impressed Peacock.
“They have one of the best wide receivers in the country, and their quarterback is really good,” he said. “He’s really good. The best quarterback I’ve seen Lakeland have in a long time.”
The Dreadnaughts also return some of their top tacklers from last season, including 3-star safety Dontay Joyner (offers from Coastal Carolina, FIU), 3-star defensive tackle Guerlens Milfort (offers from Kansas, Pittsburgh, UCF, etc) and others with offers, including cornerback Twan Wilson, safety Kamaurri McKinley, and linebackers Larry Jones III and Rolijah Hardy.
It’s possible that the Venice team that faces Lakeland this week doesn’t resemble the one that opens the season later this year against IMG Academy.
“We’re still gonna try to win,” Peacock said.
Indians players to watch: Damon Wilson II, Elliot Washington II, Jamarice Wilder, Brooks Bentley, Keyon Sears, Larry Shannon
Last meeting: 21-7 Venice win in one half during last year's spring jamboree on May 21.
Evangelical Christian at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
A year removed from handling the Sentinels in last year’s spring game, Lemon Bay will be facing an Evangelical Christian coming off a losing season (4-7) and missing several key players from last season’s team.
Along with losing seniors at quarterback, running back and receiver, the Sentinels have lost their top playmaker as well as their head coach.
Former NFL player and Sentinels coach Earnest Graham stepped down from his position in December, taking his son, 4-star athlete Myles Graham, with him to Georgia.
Though the Mantas will also have to replace some key players — Jason Hogan, Aaron Pasick, Everett Baker to name a few — they should be primed for another spring game win.
Mantas players to watch: Trey Rutan, Landon Spanninger, Jake Sekach, Gabe Dickerson, Dan Romanelli
Last meeting: 28-14 Lemon Bay win at Evangelical Christian on May 27, 2021
North Fort Myers at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
When the Red Knights and Pirates meet for this year’s spring game tonight, it will be a matchup of two Southwest Florida teams on the rise.
North Fort Myers (5-5) and Port Charlotte (5-4) each missed out on the regional playoffs last season, but each also return many of their best players.
Levontai “Bo” Summersett, a 3-star Florida A&M commit, is returning for his senior season a year after contributing as a pass-thrower, ball-carrier, receiver, punter and kick returner for the Red Knights.
Other offensive weapons, like quarterback Tanner Helton and running back Andre Costa, are expected to return as well.
For the Pirates, it’s more of a question of who doesn’t return.
Senior receiver Alex Perry and senior defensive linemen Charlie Vanamburg and Okten Logue are getting set to graduate, but every other Pirates player is back.
Pirates players to watch: Edd Guerrier, Jamal Streeter Jr., Bryce Eaton, Jeremiah Laguerre, Eric Bell, Sam Clerjuste
Last meeting: 27-26 North Fort Myers win in overtime on May 21, 2021
Charlotte at South Fort Myers, 7 p.m. Friday
The Tarpons’ Cory Mentzer era officially begins Friday night at South Fort Myers against at Wolfpack team that finished 8-3 last season.
The first-year Charlotte head coach will have a new quarterback in Michael Valentino, a transfer from Venice, but otherwise, much of the offense returns — including Brady Hall, Seven Bullock and Brayan Augustin at receiver.
The Wolfpack, however, have lost their quarterback, running back and top two receivers to graduation, and will have an almost entirely new cast of playmakers.
It doesn’t get better on defense, either, as most of the starting unit won’t return.
Tarpons players to watch: Brayan Augustin, Connor Trim, Cael Newton, Seven Bullock, Kris McNealy, Michael Valentino
Last meeting: 28-27 South Fort Myers win on October 26, 2012
