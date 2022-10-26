For all intents and purposes, the playoffs start tonight for the Lemon Bay football team.
In the most recent rankings released by the Florida High School Athletic Association on Wednesday, the Mantas slotted in as the No. 11 team in Region 2A-4 after falling to First Baptist Academy, 35-7, this past week.
With only three games remaining — against Booker tonight, DeSoto County on Monday and North Port on Nov. 4 — there may not be enough time left to make up the ground for a chance at an at-large bid among the top eight.
If the Mantas win their next two games, however, it will secure them the District 2S-15 championship and an automatic berth to the postseason.
Lemon Bay (2-4) had an easy enough time opening district play 1-0, hammering Bayshore, 41-0, but beating Booker won’t be as easy.
The Tornadoes (4-4) have had a resurgent season under first-year coach Scottie Littles after a winless campaign last year.
While Booker has been a surprise contender for the district championship this season, a 15-7 loss to DeSoto County on Oct. 14 means it will need to defeat Lemon Bay and have the Mantas beat the Bulldogs on Monday to have a shot at winning a district tiebreaker.
Booker has been a run-heavy team on offense this season, handing off the ball to junior running back Ahmad Hunter (869 yards, 8 touchdowns) on the majority of the team’s plays.
When Hunter doesn’t have the ball, senior quarterback Will Carter Jr. is likely controlling the offense. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,227 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions while also rushing for 298 yards and three additional scores through eight games.
Carter Jr.’s favorite target has been junior receiver Josiah Booker, who has already hauled in 42 receptions for 679 yards and six touchdowns.
Aside from Booker, just one other receiver, senior Omarion Patterson, has more than 10 receptions, with 18 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tornadoes’ offense has been steady, but the defense is what stood out in victories, limiting the opposition to 41 total points across four wins against Southeast, North Port, Bayshore and Wiregrass Ranch.
Booker’s defense has excelled at putting pressure on the quarterback this season, registering a combined 30 sacks, led by linebacker Zekilynn Singleton (9 sacks), defensive tackle Brandon Bass (6.5 sacks) and strong safety Jayson Evans (4 sacks).
Plenty of Tornado defenders are capable of taking the ball away, as well, with the defense combining for 20 forced turnovers.
Eight players have recorded at least one interception, led by cornerback Gavin Stanford with three, while six players have at least one fumble recovery, led by defensive end Rah’shad Hill and Evans with three each.
If Lemon Bay can find a way for its rushing attack of quarterback Trey Rutan and running back Joe Scott to pace the offense against Booker's disruptive defense, the Mantas could find themselves in a district championship game on Monday.
Last meeting: 57-6 Lemon Bay win on Oct. 8, 2021
Lemon Bay players to watch: QB/DB Trey Rutan, RB Joe Scott, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DL Gabe Dickerson, DL Dan Romanelli, DE Ashton Tucker
