Quarterback Lorenzo Maurceri (18) throws a deep pass on Friday night. Maurceri stepped into lead the Mantas' offense when their senior starting quarterback Trey Rutan was injured during the first quarter.
Lemon Bay's Ryan Mickey (14) looks for room to run during Friday's home opener against North Fort Myers.
Lemon Bay’s Layton Aurelia, left, turns the corner and races past the North Fort Myers defender during a kickoff return Friday at Englewood.
Lemon Bay's Joe Scott (3) tries to cutback and use his blockers to pick-up yards during Friday's first quarter against North Fort Myers.
The Lemon Bay Manta Rays take the field for the first time all season in front of the home crowd as they played host to North Fort Myers High School on Friday night at Veteran's Stadium in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD – It looked like a promising start for Manta Rays at the beginning of its non-district contest with North Fort Myers as they recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff.
Starting at the Red Knights’ 20, Lemon Bay could not pick up a first down as quarterback Trey Rutan was injured on a fourth down run that was stopped a yard shy of the line to gain.
The Knights got the ball and quickly moved down the field to score en route to a 37-0 victory on Friday.
Without Rutan, the Mantas offense struggled to move the ball as North Fort Myers gradually pulled away. Quarterback Brock Duross connected with Jaidan Jones for a 34-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 7:12 to go in the first quarter.
The Knights were stopped early in the second quarter and had to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Daniel Jaquiss but added a safety on a bad punt snap by the Mantas in their own end zone. Two plays after the safety gave North Fort Myers a 12-0 lead, Virgil Molloy broke loose on a 43-yard touchdown run to give the Knights an 18-0 lead at the half.
The Knights would add a 7-yard keeper by Duross, a 50-yard touchdown pass from Duross to Santino Arroyo, and a 60-yard interception return by Rashad Snow in the second half.
The Mantas’ passing game was severely hampered, but backup quarterback Lorenzo Mauceri got the offense moving a bit in the second half. He led Lemon Bay in rushing with 52 yards on 15 carries and threw what appeared to be a late touchdown pass that was called back by a penalty.
The Mantas' home opener had been delayed for a few weeks due to a lightning strike that damaged a water reclamation unit and prevented the installation of new sod.
