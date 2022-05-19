ENGLEWOOD – There were a few items on the Lemon Bay to-do list for Thursday’s spring game against visiting Evangel Christian.
The Mantas wanted to know who would be the leader of the defense.
Answer: Caleb Whitmore. A lot.
The Mantas wanted to see just what they had back on offense.
Answer: Unless he enters the transfer portal or receives an epic NIL deal from Texas A&M this summer, Landon Spanninger will return for his junior season to ruin unsuspecting linebackers and lost safeties.
There were other discoveries, all pleasant, during the Manta Rays’ workmanlike 21-7 victory over the Sentinels, but Whitmore’s many sideline-to-sideline tackles and Spanninger’s two touchdown runs and pass-catching ability were the most noticeable developments.
Quarterback Trey Rutan guided the Mantas on two efficient first-half touchdown drives but had a long touchdown run of his own called back by a penalty. Both of those scoring drives were capped by Spanninger, who ripped off a 49-yard run for the first strike and powered in from inside the 5-yard-line for the second.
Later in the game, Spanninger gathered in passes of 18 and 38 yards from freshman quarterback Drew Smith.
Defensively, the Mantas weren’t quite their dominating selves from the undefeated 2021 regular season, but they showed out when needed, halting multiple Sentinel red zone entries before they scored late in the third quarter.
“We’re replacing a lot of really good players on both sides of the ball and certainly on defense,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “Yeah, we gave up some yards, and made some mistakes that kept their drives going, but when we got close to that goal line, we stiffened up and that’s that.”
Key plays: Amry Wells and Clayton Donahue each collected an interception in the first half. … Rutan showed off his wheels on an 18-yard run to convert a 3rd-and-10 on Lemon Bay’s second scoring drive. … Rutan’s lone turnover came on a botched snap at the Mantas’ own 15, which the Sentinels immediately converted into its only points. … On his scoring drive, Smith led the Mantas back from a 1st-and-29 situation. … Joe Scott capped the scoring with a hard and shifty 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Key stats: Spanninger finished with 10 carries for 87 yards and the two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 56 yards.
What it means: Lemon Bay showed it still packs a punch in its running game behind Spanninger and Rutan, who has completed his evolution into a clear dual-threat quarterback. While the defense had its blips and perhaps might not be as dominant as 2021’s crew, the big-play ability is there, as is the ability to swarm the ball-carrier.
Quote: “What a leader he was on defense tonight. He was everywhere and hitting. He’s stepping into that role in our defense where he’s what we call the Alpha. Boy, he did a great job.” – Southwell on Whitmore’s defensive play.
