PREP FOOTBALL: Lemon Bay runs down South Fort Myers Staff report Aug 20, 2022

FORT MYERS – New year, same overwhelming Lemon Bay running game.The Mantas hit the road for their Kickoff Classic on Friday night and outlasted South Fort Myers 28-21, in a well-rounded effort.Trailing 7-0, the Mantas got on the board by pounding the ball down field on sweeps and quarterback draws. Joe Scott's short run knotted the game at 7-7.It was just the first of four touchdowns for Scott.Later, Caleb Whitmore's 77-yard interception return staked Lemon Bay to a first-and-goal situation, which set up Scott for his second score of the night.The Mantas' superior conditioning became evident as the game wore on, as numerous Wolfpack players were hobbled by dehydration-related cramps. Lemon Bay, which entered the game with a lively battle for QB1, played all three of their signal-callers: Trey Rutan, Lorenzo Mauceri and Drew Smith and each showcased their wheels."I wanted to see what we had because as much as we like to run our quarterbacks it helps to have depth," said Manta Ray head coach Don Southwell.The trio of QBs, Scott, Taron Sanders and Layton Aurelia spearheaded the many-headed Mantas rushing attack. Scott finished with 17 carries for 86 yards as the team rolled up 227 yards on the ground.Lemon Bay's special teams even got in on the act in the second half, when it recovered a squib kickScott punched in the game-winning points with 6:58 to play.
