ENGLEWOOD – The recruiting process was a slow roll for Lemon Bay’s Aaron Pasick … until it started moving really fast.
Tuesday, Pasick signed his letter of intent to play football next fall for Keiser University, joining a massive incoming class at a young NAIA program. The Seahawks played their first game in 2018.
“I was getting pretty heavily recruited by some lower-level schools and got 18 scholarship offers,” Pasick said. “I went to Keiser and they told me about their football program and how they are going to compete for a national championship and I just fell in love with the goal there, to win a ring and be a part of something that is just starting, and leave a legacy like we did here.”
Keiser has experienced success from its first day under its only head coach, Doug Socha. On Aug. 23, 2018, the Seahawks won their first-ever game, 24-17, in overtime against Pikeville. After just three weeks, they were receiving votes in NAIA polls. Six weeks after that, they cracked the rankings.
Keiser went 6-4 that inaugural season and placed nine players on Mid-South All-Conference teams.
In 2019, the Seahawks went 9-0 and played their first-ever playoff game. The following year, they were 7-0 when COVID-19 struck, forcing the cancellation of their final regular season game and delaying the postseason until April. Once play resumed, the Seahawks reached the NAIA semifinals.
This past season, Keiser reached the postseason once again, advancing to the second round and finishing 9-3. Next year, the Seahawks will depart the Mid-South for the Sun Conference.
While the Seahawks began this past season by making another run to the playoffs, Pasick was a high school senior with zero offers in Week 1.
“Starting off, I had no offers,” Pasick said. “I started very late trying to get my name out there. The first couple of games, I just tried to push my stuff out there, get some highlights out there and get my name out there.”
Lemon Bay mauled its way through the regular season and Pasick became an increasingly large part of that success. Soon, he was affecting games in all three phases. Against Lake Placid, he caught a touchdown, ran for another and returned a punt for a third.
All the while, Pasick’s recruiting picked up speed.
“I didn’t actually start getting offers until about my fourth or fifth game,” Pasick said. “Then it was crazy.”
By the time Lemon Bay faced Avon Park on Oct. 22, Pasick was over 1,000 total yards and had 12 touchdowns (with as many as 10 others negated by penalty, according to Mantas head coach Don Southwell).
That night, he dislocated his elbow in an injury that ultimately looked worse than it was. With an aggressive rehabilitation, he was back on the field in time for Lemon Bay’s playoff game against Clewiston less than a month later.
At season’s end, Pasick began the process of whittling down his options.
“Keiser was always No. 1 because it was in Florida,” he said. “I had some potential walk-ons from some D-I schools, but I didn’t want to spend all that money, so I figured Keiser would be the best option for me and that was it.
“I didn’t even really look at anyone else.”
