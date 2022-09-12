FORT MYERS – It took three days and four lightning delays, but the Lemon Bay High School football team finally got in the win column Monday.
Trey Rutan and Joe Scott had huge games running on the mushy grass as the Manta Rays (1-1) overcame a sluggish start Friday to rout Gateway on Monday, 41-7.
Scott found the end zone three times, once on a long touchdown run, while Rutan scored twice. Back-up quarterback Lorenzo Mauceri also scored late, with only a missed extra point preventing a running clock.
Even though the Eagles proved to be tough early, Scott scored his first two touchdowns on Friday, once on a short plunge late in the first quarter and then a 56-yard touchdown run in the second quarter just before the third lightning delay of the night forced a suspension.
After another lightning delay pushed back Monday’s resumption, Rutan scored on a 12-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 with four minutes left in the half.
On the opening possession of the second half, Scott tallied his hat trick to make it 28-0. Gateway (0-3) finally got on the board at that point as Jamerion McElroy hit Dylan Alif on a 52-yard connection.
Rutan and the Manta Rays struck quickly to make it 35-7. Lemon Bay then emptied the bench and allowed for Mauceri’s touchdown.
Peyton Mason, Clayton Donahue and Amry Wells had interceptions for Lemon Bay.
Key plays: The long touchdown by Scott just before the lightning delay Friday was really the jolt the Manta Rays needed because Gateway, as overmatched as it was, played at a high level early on and could have made it a long night for Lemon Bay had the weather not interfered.
What it means: Lemon Bay finally gets on the win column and showed that for a team with just one senior lineman, they can really open holes as they rushed for more than 300 yards. Pass defense is their next hurdle.
Key stats: Rutan had 18 carries for 129 yards, while Scott had 16 carries for 116 yards to lead Lemon Bay. Gateway’s McElroy went 24 for 43 for 184 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.
Quote: “We know eventually we need to throw the ball, but in these conditions, it’s tough. Our offensive line had a big night punching some holes all night. A lot of great things,” — Don Southwell, Lemon Bay head coach
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.