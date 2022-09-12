Sun preps logo

FORT MYERS – It took three days and four lightning delays, but the Lemon Bay High School football team finally got in the win column Monday.

Trey Rutan and Joe Scott had huge games running on the mushy grass as the Manta Rays (1-1) overcame a sluggish start Friday to rout Gateway on Monday, 41-7.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments