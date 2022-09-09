PUNTA GORDA — A nightmare start to the season continued for the Charlotte High football team as it played host to Manatee on Friday night.

After dropping a Week 1 home opener to Dunbar and losing in historic fashion, 41-14, at rival Port Charlotte last week, the Tarpons continued their slide against the Hurricanes — trailing from start to finish in a 48-17 running-clock defeat.


