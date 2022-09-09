PUNTA GORDA — A nightmare start to the season continued for the Charlotte High football team as it played host to Manatee on Friday night.
After dropping a Week 1 home opener to Dunbar and losing in historic fashion, 41-14, at rival Port Charlotte last week, the Tarpons continued their slide against the Hurricanes — trailing from start to finish in a 48-17 running-clock defeat.
Even after an 0-3 start, though, first-year coach Cory Mentzer still believes in his team.
“I’ve been reading this verse all day,” Mentzer said, quoting James 1:24. “‘Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds ...’
"We’re facing a lot of trials right now, and we’re trying to find joy in it," Mentzer continued. "We’re trying to find the good things we’re doing, but right now it’s not enough good things. It’s been more bad than good.”
The Tarpons got in a hole in a hurry as Manatee (3-0) came out firing.
Using a two-quarterback rotation, the Hurricanes opened with Andrew Heidel behind center and he hit Jyquez Randall on the first offensive play for a 64-yard gain. A few plays later, Manatee running back Cory Sanders punched in a 3-yard touchdown, and Charlotte would never get within six points again.
The Tarpons did cut into the lead a little when Thomas Forte drilled a 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 13-3. However, Manatee responded seconds later as Ramsey Cole returned the kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, weaving through Tarpons tacklers for a 20-3 advantage.
Mistakes and misfortune multiplied on the Tarpons as the game wore on.
The Hurricanes left little room for error on either side of the ball. Using its two quarterbacks and a stable of running backs, Manatee rushed for five first-half touchdowns as it built a nearly insurmountable 48-10 halftime lead.
Playing with a running clock for the entire second half, there was little Charlotte could do to make the game competitive, The second half came and went with just one touchdown — a 30-yard pass from Tarpons quarterback Michael Valentino to receiver Trenton Curliss just before time expired.
In the end, Charlotte finished with two punts blocked by Manatee, a fumble, two interceptions (including a pick-six) and several other big plays allowed.
“We have to stay positive,” Mentzer said. “That’s a pretty good football team, and that’s the type of team we want to be by the end of the year. Week by week, we have to keep building and stay joyful in the trials.
“We’re still here fighting. We have to find some more heart. Right now we’re lacking some heart.”
Key stats: The Charlotte offense struggled most of the night, but had some bright spots. Kris McNealy ran with relentless ferocity as he finished with 98 yards on 24 rushes. Avant Harris was an almost-automatic 30 yards on kickoff returns, too, as he returned the ball to the 30-yard-line or further five times.
However, the Tarpons continued to give the Hurricanes good field position.
Manatee started five drives on Charlotte’s side of the field while every Tarpons drive started on their own side of the 50.
Key plays: A wet ball plagued Valentino all night under center. The quarterback appeared to attempt a throw on his fumble as the ball slipped out when he cocked his arm back. On one of Valentino’s interceptions, the ball slipped again, but as his arm was following through — resulting in an easy interception for Maximus Freeman.
After Cole returned the kickoff 100 yards for a score, putting his team up, 20-3 early in the second quarter, the Tarpons struggled to respond.
Brayan Augustin gave the Tarpons some life as he found the edge and broke free for a 68-yard score with under a minute to play until halftime, but the jolt didn’t carry over into the second half.
What it means: Charlotte is out to its first 0-3 start in MaxPreps history — dating to 2004 — and has yet to look competitive in the second half of any of its games. Until the offense can find some success, it might be a long season in Punta Gorda.
Quote: “We haven’t even played a district game yet. I made this schedule for a reason: To give us a challenge early on. I don’t know the scores tonight, but Dunbar could be 3-0. Manatee is 3-0. Port Charlotte is a great team.
“We’re playing good ball clubs, and ultimately, that’s the end goal by the end of the year. Right now, we’re not anywhere close to that.” — Mentzer
