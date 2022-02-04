Lemon Bay football player Everett Baker waves to the student body on Friday after signing his letter of intent to play football for Southeastern University. He is flanked by his father, Ray, and his mother, Rachel.
ENGLEWOOD – Everett Baker was unwilling to allow his final football memory to be Lemon Bay’s heartbreaking playoff loss on the heels of an undefeated regular season.
On Friday, he dotted the “i” and crossed the “t” and ensured there would be more memories to be made.
Baker, a three-time Sun Preps All-Area offensive lineman, signed his letter of intent to play football next season at Southeastern University, a NAIA school based in Lakeland.
“It feels amazing,” Baker said. “I always said if the opportunity presented itself, I would absolutely take it.”
Not long after the Mantas’ season ended, Southeastern defensive line coach Vincent Davis paid a visit to the school.
“I had a great talk with him and I filled out my application for the school,” Baker said. “I didn’t hear anything for a while, but I made sure to keep in touch. Then about two or three weeks ago, I got a text asking if I wanted to come in for a visit.”
Baker made his official visit last week.
“Had a great tour, a great visit, and actually finished the day with a workout,” he said. “I loved every aspect of the school, from its focus on faith to the focus that they had on the academic part. They are very proud of their athletic GPA.”
Baker made his commitment earlier this week.
“The focus wasn’t just football,” he said. “It was to make sure we would succeed as men after college. I loved everything that I saw and thought it was a great fit.”
Southeastern is in the middle of a transition, making this recruiting class an important one. After a five-year hiatus, the school’s league in all other sports – the Sun Conference – is sponsoring football once again. The league previously sponsored football from 2014-16 with the Fire winning two of those three conference titles. In its final tour in the Mid-South Conference this past season, the Fire went 8-3, winning its last five games.
Baker plans to pursue Criminal Justice while making more memories on the field.
“That last game I played, that playoff game against Clewiston, I was concerned that could have been it,” Baker said. "I was going to do everything in my power to make sure that was not the case, so I am happy (SEU) was more than willing to present this opportunity to keep playing this great sport.”
