ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay and DeSoto County both have dealt with the heartbreak of second-half collapses this season, but there they were on Monday night, deep in the fourth quarter of a game with serious District 2S-15 title implications.
Both tried to give it away, but one ultimately took it back.
Lemon Bay scored two touchdowns in the span of 21 seconds in the game’s final minute to flip a one-point deficit into a two-score lead, coming away with a 34-22 victory.
For Lemon Bay, it was a step in the right directions after an injury-plagued, miscue-filled second half against Booker this past Thursday led to a crushing defeat.
“You know, last week, I thought we played a fantastic first half and just kind of ran out of steam,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “We had three starters from that game out tonight and somehow, these kids... Englewood tough.”
For DeSoto County, whose three losses – and a few of their five wins – have been plagued by turnover issues, Monday’s game was a familiar regression. The Bulldogs lost the ball on each of their first three possessions, via fumbles, spotting Lemon Bay a 14-0 lead.
Lil’Dreco Tompkins entered the chat at that point.
DeSoto County’s bruising tailback and linebacker made plays on both sides of the ball, blowing up the Lemon Bay running game on defense, then spearheading 19 unanswered points on offense with a one-yard plunge, a 20-yard demolition derby run and a 9-yard reception from quarterback Lane Fullerton.
Tompkins’ final score staked DeSoto County to a 19-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
Lemon Bay quarterback Trey Rutan appeared ready to answer in kind, pounding the Mantas down the field on a series of quick passes and bulldozing keepers into the teeth of the DeSoto County defense … until he was injured following a 7-yard run straight into the Bulldogs linebacker corps.
Lorenzo Mauceri came on in relief and picked up where Rutan left off. Known as “Giraffe” to his teammates, Mauceri’s upright running style proved too much for DeSoto County. The one time he needed to come through with a pass, he did – a 27-yard drop-in on the run to receiver Layton Aurelia on a 4th-and-6 at the DeSoto 31.
A short while later, Mauceri ran in a go-ahead score, getting Lemon Bay out in front, 21-19, as the third quarter ended.
After the two teams traded fruitless possessions, DeSoto County blocked a Mantas punt and took over at their own 47. The Bulldogs crept down to the Lemon Bay 11 before the drive stalled, but kicker AJ Villagomez gave DeSoto the lead once more on a 28-yard field goal with 3:36 to play.
With the game on the line, Southwell had no interest in getting cute, leaving the ball in Mauceri’s hands for most of a 8-play, 62-yard drive. On a 2nd-and-goal at the 4-yard line and the Bulldogs keying on him, Mauceri handed off to Taron Sanders, who sprinted around the end for an easy touchdown with 37 seconds remaining.
Leading, 27-22, and DeSoto in a desperate, must-pass situation, the Mantas defense sacked Fullerton and forced a fumble, which defensive end Gabe Dickerson plucked out of the air and returned for a 25-yard touchdown to ice the game.
Mauceri’s game-saving highlight reel brought a smile to Southwell.
“You know, he’s been a backup for two years now,” Southwell said. “In this climate today where kids transfer when things don’t go their way, for him to stay here and keep working and be ready when the moment happened, and then lead his team to victory, it’s pretty darn special.”
Both teams will now wait, along with Booker, to hear which one will earn the district’s automatic bid. In a three-way tie, the FHSAA uses its power rankings to select the district champion. DeSoto County had a large advantage over Booker and an insurmountable edge on Lemon Bay.
The final rankings will be released on Sunday.
