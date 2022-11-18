FROSTPROOF — It’s safe to say the rebuild of the DeSoto County football team is over.
Two years removed from a winless season, the district-champion Bulldogs entered Friday night’s game at Frostproof in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2008.
That fact still didn’t take the sting out of a 17-7 season-ending loss to the Frostproof Bulldogs in front of a packed Faris Brannen Stadium.
“They’re gonna see in the next few days, weeks, what they’ve accomplished,” second-year coach Sam Holland said. “Right now, they can’t see the forest for the trees. But what’s coming, and when it finally sinks in just how powerful this year was for them, they’re gonna have a lot to be proud for. It’s something they can carry with them the rest of their lives.”
DeSoto County had its opportunities to put the pressure on Frostproof, but costly mistakes cropped up at nearly every turn.
DeSoto missed an opportunity early when it turned the ball over on downs on a run stuffed short on 4th and 2 at the Frostproof 18-yard-line. Frostproof marched 82 yards and scored on a 14-yard run by star running back Donavan Solomon.
DeSoto compounded the error when it fumbled a bad snap on its next offensive drive — leading to a 17-yard keeper by Frostproof quarterback Nathan Jenkins and a 14-0 deficit.
Eventually, DeSoto received a spark in the form of Hunter Zirkle recovering a muffed punt, giving them the ball at the Frostproof 25-yard-line after a penalty was added.
Facing a 3rd and 12 two plays later, quarterback Lane Fullerton found a wide-open Andy Garibay down the middle of the field for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 4:32 to play before halftime.
“We knew, defensively, they were the best team we’ve seen all year,” Holland said. “We knew that coming in, we’d have to play mistake-free football and just be satisfied with three, four five. Old-school 16-, 17-play drive. But we made mistakes tonight. Good teams make you do that, and that’s a really good football team. ...
“We knew that this was going to be one heck of a slugfest.”
In the first half, Frostproof’s running back duo of Solomon and Isaiah Sheppard were making life difficult on the DeSoto defense. The two backs combined for 140 yards before each had to leave the game due to injury.
When Solomon and Sheppard weren’t picking up first downs for Frostproof, Jenkins picked up the slack.
The quarterback rushed 13 times for 72 yards, much of which came in the second half as Frostproof did its best to salt away the game.
Even with Frostproof taking advantage of DeSoto miscues, the game was still well within reach as DeSoto opened the second half with the ball.
However, the comeback effort never gained much momentum in the second half.
The first drive of the second half looked as though it would end in a three-and-out from DeSoto on its own 20, but Holland called a trick play, with Fullerton throwing a jump-pass to a wide-open Gershon Galloway, who turned his head upfield too early and dropped the ball.
Frostrpoof seized control from there, marching down to the 5-yard-line before Andrew Garcia made a 22-yard field goal and a 10-point lead.
DeSoto, though, could never get is run game going.
Six Bulldogs runners — Tocarrum Brown, Lil’Dreco Tompkins, Trinton White, Andy Garibay, Galloway and Fullerton — combined to rush the ball 20 times for 82 yards.
Trailing, 17-7, DeSoto’s final few drives ended with a punt from its own 41, an interception and another interception.
The DeSoto defense kept the team within striking distance as Galloway came up with a late interception and fumble recovery, but the offense couldn’t turn the turnovers into points.
Key plays: DeSoto County’s two turnovers on downs were crucial. The first one came on the team’s second drive, and could have given them a crucial lead if it was converted.
Its second turnover on downs — to open the second half — quickly put the team in a two-score deficit from which it would never recover.
Key stats: Frostproof ran the ball effectively all game. After putting up 140 rushing yards in the first half between its two starters, injury forced both out of the game. In their place, backups Colton Price and Christian Capers ran effectively in the second half, combining for 51 yards on 12 rushes.
DeSoto County ran hard, but had trouble breaking off long runs. It finished with just two runs over 10 yards — a pair of 14-yard runs by Tompkins.
Mistakes came back to bite DeSoto County, too. DeSoto fumbled once, turned the ball over on downs twice and was intercepted twice.
Frostproof made its fair share of errors, too, as it muffed a punt, threw an interception and coughed up a late fumble. However, DeSoto County could turn just one of the miscues — the muffed punt — into points.
What it means: This has been the most successful season of DeSoto County football in over a decade. The Bulldogs finished as champions of District 2S-15 and won a regional playoff game for the first time since 2008. Expectations will be raised for the Bulldogs next season.
Quote: “Tremendous season. I couldn’t be prouder. Nobody outside of this coaching staff and some guys believed that this group could do what they’ve done.
“They worked. They did everything. We were that close to the season being taken away from us because of the storm. What they’ve done for this community when our community needed it, what an unbelievable group of young men.” — Holland
