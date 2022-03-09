Following the passage of the Metro and Suburban football classification proposal late last month, the FHSAA on Wednesday released the new-look districts.
North Port and Venice now reside in District 4S-14 with Riverview and Sarasota. Charlotte is in 4S-15 with Ida Baker, Lehigh and Riverdale.
Port Charlotte is the area’s lone Class 3S school, competing in District 3S-13 against Braden River, Southeast and Parrish Community.
Lemon Bay and DeSoto County will face off against each other, along with Bayshore and Booker in District 2S-15.
The Metro and Suburban plan divides the state’s schools by population density. The eight counties with the highest population density – Broward, Dade, Duval, Hillsborough, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Seminole – are now classified as “Metro” with the 232 schools in those counties divided into four classes.
The remaining 230 schools making up the “Suburban” classification are also divided into four classes.
Southwest Florida, in its entirety, is in the Suburban classification, which means the only real change is, instead of being divided in Class 2A-8A, they are now in Classes 1S-4S.
For Charlotte, now classified as 4S, therein lies the problem.
The Tarpons’ district contains historically familiar foes who are somewhat close to Charlotte in enrollment size. One district over, however, are former Class 7A-8A schools Venice, North Port, Sarasota and Riverview.
Class 4S’s schools range in enrollment size is from 1,886-3,226 students, which roughly takes the top half of the former Class 6A and throws it in with the area’s largest schools.
So did the new plan really achieve its goal of creating more realistic title hopes among its teams?
For the smallest schools, it’s a resounding yes. For the larger ones?
To be continued.
“As a large 6A school, we didn’t really care too much about the reclassification, but the way it actually unfolded, it pretty much just combined 6A through 8A,” Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer said. “That’s all it did. You have all the 8A schools like Lakewood Ranch, Venice and Sarasota and then a 7A school from last year as well, but then 6A got cut in half and if you look at (Class 3) in Suburban, it’s pretty much all the schools we used to play.”
Mentzer said the fact Southwest Florida was never in danger of getting split essentially stuffed the region’s seven former classes into a top-heavy four, complicating the road to the state title, rather than simplifying it for schools like Charlotte.
“Little schools in Suburban, they now think, ‘Oh, I have a chance’ because they’re only playing other little schools,” Mentzer said. “But you take a school like us that’s kind of in the middle – we have 1,900 or close to 2,000 students – did you see how big the (4S) Suburban schools go up to? You’re talking about going from old classes that were separated by 300 and now you have (a 1,400-student disparity). It’s just nuts all around.
“But I didn’t really care at the end of the day,” Mentzer added. “We’ll still get ready just like we have in the past and get our team ready come Friday night.”
Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said when it comes to classifications and geography, the Pirates often find themselves on a fence. Some years the Pirates are a big fish and some years they are the little fish. Some years they play in a northward-facing district, sometimes it’s skewed to the south.
“We’re a small fish in a big pond again,” Ingman said. “We’re on the small end of (Class 3S). We would have been on the big end of 5A in the old world.”
Ingman said his concerns have less to do with the new classification system than other, under-the-radar decisions the FHSAA made at the same time it approved the new split.
The FHSAA panned discussion of implementing a “multiplier” system that would alter the classification of schools with a significant number of transfers. It’s seen as a way of dealing with the recruiting imbalance between public and private schools.
“I didn’t really care about the Metro-Suburban,” Ingman said. “I was worried about the multiplier. I wanted them to put the multiplier in.”
The FHSAA also decided to move away from its Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) to MaxPreps’ proprietary state rankings.
The FHSAA’s RPI system was a clear, concise and public formula. Last year, for example, Port Charlotte knew it had to schedule one last opponent at year’s end to have a shot at a playoff berth because Ingman and his staff could crunch the numbers.
No one outside MaxPreps knows how the site determines its computer rankings, making it virtually impossible for Ingman to know where his team stands if the same situation should ever arise again.
“I’m not excited about MaxPreps rankings,” Ingman said. “I really liked the way they were doing it because it was transparent and you understood where the points were coming from. You knew you were going to get credit for playing against good teams. … Anything other than the MaxPreps rankings. With MaxPreps, I’ve got no idea. There’s no predictability of it in my opinion.”
Schools have until March 18 to appeal their district placement. There also was some discussion of allowing schools on the fringes of the Metro counties the opportunity to move to the Suburban classification.
The plan, which affects football only, will be up for renewal at the end of the two-year district cycle.
“We’ll play anybody on a Friday night and I didn’t think doing Metro-Suburban fixed the problem at all, so it’s going to be half the people love it and half the people hate it,” Mentzer said. “And I’m sure in a year or two they’ll get enough complaints and do something else.
2022 DISTRICTS
District 4S-14
North Port
Riverview
Sarasota
Venice
District 4S-15
Charlotte
Ida Baker
Lehigh
Riverdale
District 3S-13
Braden River
Parrish
Port Charlotte
Southeast
District 2S-15
Bayshore
Booker
DeSoto County
Lemon Bay
