NORTH PORT - If the North Port High School football team thought their new turf field would make them faster, they learned that it made the Gateway Charter team faster too.
Lazaro Rogers scored three touchdowns, one defensively, and the Gateway Charter offense ran roughshod through the Bobcats defense for a 46-32 victory in a battle of independents.
North Port (0-2), trailing 26-10, rallied to within two early in the third quarter after back-to-back touchdowns, but the Bobcats couldn't stop Rogers, who scored on a long run early in the game, and scored on a 33-yard run to make the score 32-24 early in the fourth.
The Griffins put the game away on North Port's next possession when Rogers scooped up a fumble and raced 40 yards for the dagger. Blane Jaxtheimer scored in the closing minutes, as did Evan Burger for North Port.
It was a wild start. Gateway Charter (1-0) scored first on a 66-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead. North Port took a short-lived 7-6 lead when Jaylon Fulton, who also had an interception, scored on an 85-yard kickoff return.
The Griffins responded on the first of two Walter Tucker touchdowns, to make it 14-7 after the two-point conversion just five minutes into the game.
KEY PLAYS: With North Port trailing 26-24 in the fourth, quarterback Niklas Pinto threw a screen pass that was really a lateral. Justin Campbell scooped it up for Gateway, which led to a touchdown that pretty much clinched it.
WHAT IT MEANS: The Bobcats have a beautiful new field, but they need to be able to stop teams so they can celebrate victories on it. Gateway Charter, playing its season opener, learned it can run at will with Rogers.
KEY STATS: Rogers had 18 carries for 258 yards and three touchdowns. North Port committed three turnovers, including a muffed kickoff to go with the touchdown.
