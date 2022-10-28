NORTH PORT — As the North Port band took its position in the end zone following Friday night’s game Garon Belser gathered his Bobcats football team near the home bench at midfield.
After everything the program has gone through during the past month just to get on their home turf, Friday night’s heart-wrenching 14-10 loss to visiting Tarpon Springs had proven almost too much for the winless team to bear, especially the seniors.
Belser stated the obvious – it was the team’s best performance of the season. Even in defeat, a semblance of culture and identity had finally begun to form. Time remained in the year to build on that.
It was a good and accurate message. The team appeared to take it to heart, the seniors, too, through their tears.
No team in the area was out of action as long as North Port was in the wake of Hurricane Ian, for a perfect storm of reasons. The Bobcats used that time to figure out just how it was going to move the ball, and move it they did during a promising first half.
After spotting Tarpon Springs a 7-0 lead, the Bobcats went to work. A massive, 13-play, 61-yard drive ended on a 1-yard plunge by Isaac Smith to knot the game midway through the second quarter then Caiden Thomas drilled a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the half for a 10-7 edge.
North Port would cling to that lead throughout the second half, thwarting multiple Tarpon Springs drives until the Spongers (3-6) distilled their offense down to just one player – quarterback Georg Stamas calling his own name play after play.
With 64 yards to go and 2:50 to play, Stamas forced his way through the Bobcats with six keepers sandwiched around two consecutive clutch passes to receiver Anthony Loya – a 13-yard toss and a back-breaking 35-yard strike. The second pass got Tarpon Springs to the North Port 13 and Stamas did the rest, needed four plays to cover the final yards for the go-ahead score.
With just 16 seconds remaining, North Port was unable to come up with an answer.
After Belser consoled his team, the band took the field to tell the emotional story of Pandora and her regret for the opening of the box.
North Port’s decision to go freelance this season in order to aid in the program’s rebuild opened a Pandora’s Box of consequences in which their status might have cost it games against teams that had to turn their attention to district opponents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stadium damage and school-opening delays also played their parts in keeping the Bobcats off the field of play ever since a 35-3 loss to Ida Baker on Sept. 23.
The Bobcats fell to 0-6 on the season but have two more opportunities to find the win column – next Friday at Lemon Bay and an additional game Nov. 9 at winless Bayshore.
Key plays: Both of Tarpon Springs’ touchdowns weren’t without some controversy. On his 37-yard touchdown run down the North Port sideline in the first quarter, Stamas appeared to step out of bounds twice. Before Stamas’ 1-yard keeper late in the fourth quarter for the game-winner, the Bobcats’ coaches’ cries for a timeout went unheard by the officiating crew.
Key stats: North Port rolled up 234 total yards of offense, including 187 on the ground. Sophomore Joey Adebayo came up big with 10 carries for 84 yards. Eight different players had at least one carry, not including quarterback Evan Burger.
What it means: It was a tough way to close out the home portion of the 2022 schedule, especially for a senior class that has endured a pandemic and a hurricane-induced hiatus, but the Bobcats are establishing a clearer identity, which was the entire reason the program went independent in the first place.
Quote: “That was our best effort of the year, but all I really want is to help these guys win.” — Belser
