North Port High’s football team will play as an independent for the next two seasons rather than participate in the FHSAA’s new districts.
When the districts were announced earlier this month, North Port found itself in District 4S-14 with defending state champion Venice, perennial power Riverview and Sarasota. Meanwhile, the Bobcats went 2-8 in 2021 and have never posted a winning season.
“That’s really not the biggest issue because it is what it is in that department,” second-year Bobcats coach Garon Belser said. “We kind of expected it going into the voting, but this kind of gives us a chance to put the guys on even footing with more competitive games.”
It’s an approach DeSoto County took this past season with first-year coach Sam Holland installing new schemes and a new culture in Arcadia. Playing with a roster that was smaller than other schools in its class, DeSoto County instead took the independent route and tailored a schedule that fit the school’s needs.
North Port finds itself in the same situation.
“It was definitely trending down, at least from my time playing,” said Belser, who played for the Bobcats a decade ago. “In my time, we had enough guys to field a JV and freshman team. We’re holding around 68 kids on roster currently and we’re expecting at least 20-25 freshmen coming in.
“We’re not going to be lacking too many people,” he continued. “It’s just that they’re all going to be young guys.”
Belser said when it comes to making out North Port’s schedule, the team won’t be looking for pushovers. Like DeSoto County did, the Bobcats will seek out teams that help them grow. Losing to Venice with a running clock teaches no lessons.
“It’s not so much finding teams to beat, it’s more about finding teams where we can learn some lessons and not have to worry about chasing behind 40 or 50 points in a game,” Belser said.
North Port will re-evaluate its program at the end of the two-year district cycle and make a determination at that time whether to return to the FHSAA.
“We’re going to be really young,” Belser said. “We lost a lot of seniors, so we want these guys to learn how to win. We want to compete against teams that are our level first before we start taking on the big dogs.”
In the meantime, the Bobcats will be playing on a new field. In keeping with Sarasota County’s plan to replace one football field each summer, North Port will receive a new, high-performance artificial grass surface in July.
