NORTH PORT – It was another frustrating evening for North Port as Ida Baker came into The Preserve and left with lopsided 35-3 victory in a non-district football game Friday night.
The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage and didn’t let the Bobcats get anything going on offense, while racking up 372 yards on the ground.
After being stopped on their initial possession, Baker took over at midfield and needed just six plays to get into the end zone on a 1-yard dive by Michael-Rey Rivera to take a quick 7-0 lead.
A strong defensive stand forced the Bulldogs to punt from the end zone in the second quarter, giving North Port the ball inside Baker territory. With the help of a roughing the passer penalty, the Bobcats moved into position for a 39 yard field goal by Caiden Thomas to cut the lead to 7-3 with 10:16 to play in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs switched to a Wildcat offense in the second period and racked up big yardage as Jordan Rizzo added TD runs of 43 and 3 yards to put Baker up 21-3 at halftime.
After a 1-yard TD run by Cason Humble made it 28-3, Isaac Smith returned the ensuing kickoff to the Bulldogs 15 to give North Port another scoring chance. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they moved backwards and Evan Burger’s fourth-down pass was intercepted by Humble to end the threat.
North Port managed only three first downs and 29 total yards of offense as Burger and Niklas Pinto alternated at quarterback throughout the game.
Key Plays: A sack of Baker quarterback Dequan Forte-Marisco forced the Bulldogs to punt from their own end zone late in the first quarter, giving North Port the ball at the 35. On third down, the Bulldogs were flagged for roughing the passer, one of ten Baker penalties on the night. That set up Thomas's 39 yard field goal. But it took Baker only four plays to answer. Michael McDonald had runs of 17 and 15 yards before Rizzo broke loose for a 43-yard TD and a 14-3 lead.
Key Stats: The Bulldogs piled up 372 yards rushing as four different backs carried the ball. Rizzo led the way with 148 yards on 12 carries while also catching 3 passes for 33 yards. In his first start, Forte-Marsico was 6 for 7 passing for 67 yards. Isaac Smith was North Port's leading rusher with 23 yards on 6 attempts, as more than half of the Bobcats running plays went for negative yardage.
What It Means: North Port (0-5) will get a week off before traveling to winless Bayshore. Baker (3-1) rebounded from last week's thrashing by Port Charlotte to improve to 3-1.
Quote: "It's just frustrating. They beat us on both sides of the ball. We couldn't execute on offense. We just have to keep them positive and get ready to go into the bye week, get them healthy and get prepared for Bayshore. We just have to be more disciplined and execute. There's really nothing else to say about it." – North Port coach Garon Belser.
