VENICE — Keyon Sears doesn’t even wait until the game begins to show you what he can do.
Leading the Venice High football team in its charge onto the field, the 5-foot-6.5-inch, 145-pound senior receiver gets a running start before back-flipping to the delight of his surrounding teammates.
That’s just the appetizer for a player who was once starved for playing time.
This season, Sears has showcased his supreme athleticism on offense, defense and special teams.
He will have one last chance to lead his Indians teammates onto the field this Saturday at 1 p.m. against Lakeland in the Class 4S state championship at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
“He has a big personality that’s kind of like how he plays,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he plays much bigger than he really is.”
Playing ‘big’
Despite his height, Sears jumps the highest of any of his teammates during box jumps, according to Peacock, and can even dunk a basketball, too.
“I can also do a front-flip,” said Sears, who added that he trained in gymnastics and practiced flips on a trampoline growing up. “A lot of people don’t know that. It’s a little scary because that one’s going forward.”
Jumping might not even be the best attribute for a player who goes by the handle @Slide1time on Twitter.
Sears estimated that he runs the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds and he has burned his fair share of defensive secondaries.
And it's not as if Sears is easy to push around, either. The senior said he benches 260 pounds and squats 430 pounds.
He first showcased his game-changing ability at the varsity level at Bryant Stadium against Lakeland on Oct. 10, 2020 as a sophomore, catching two touchdown passes, including one for 99 yards in which he outraced the entire Dreadnaught defense.
In last year’s 8A state championship against Apopka, a then-junior Sears hauled in two touchdowns for 22 and 47 yards as the Indians pulled away for a 35-7 win.
“I had Omari (Hayes) and Jay (Platt) last year, and they were two big factors, so that kind of took the pressure off of me and opened up more opportunities for me at state,” Sears said.
Though many of Sears’s former teammates have taken much of the defensive attention, those same players also made it difficult for him to earn as many snaps as he wanted.
A slow start
For each of the past three years, Sears has had to battle for playing time against some of the best wide receivers in the state, including receivers Malachi Wideman (Jackson State), Weston Wolff (USF), Jayshon Platt (FAU) and Omari Hayes (FAU).
“It wasn’t, ‘When am I going to get the ball?’ It was, ‘Am I going to get to play?’ But I was here to battle for my spot,” Sears remembered thinking.
Sears didn’t have a single catch playing freshman football at Venice, but did have a pair of pick-sixes.
When he was called up to varsity the next season, Sears was a key factor in the offense — with 26 receptions for 552 yards and five touchdowns — but was fifth on the team in receptions.
His involvement actually lessened as a junior last season, recording just 15 receptions — for 302 yards and five touchdowns — as Platt and Hayes were the focal points of the offense.
This season, Sears was the offense’s only returning starter. The senior has embraced the role of a do-it-all veteran.
Sears has played the part of a possession receiver, a deep-threat receiver, a kick returner, a punt returner and a fourth defensive back on 3rd-and-long plays.
“I like being moved around a little bit,” Sears said. “I love showing what I can do. I’m an athlete. I can do more than just play receiver.”
Larger than life
If Sears doesn’t endear himself to teammates for his eye-popping athleticism, his personality often draws a laugh out of any teammate standing within earshot.
The most vocal Indians player in nearly any setting, Sears has made it hard for teammates not to like him.
“He’s a very lovable person,” junior defensive back Deylen Platt said. “Everyone loves Keyon. He’s good to everybody, always smiling, being nice to teammates, parents, teachers, all that.”
Venice senior quarterback Brooks Bentley didn’t know much about Sears when he transferred from Gaither (Tampa) to play for the Indians this season.
It didn’t take long for Sears to win over the Indians’ new gunslinger.
“I love the way he fights,” Bentley said. “He may be 5-6, but he’s tough as you-know-what. Last week, he got slung down and scored a touchdown right after.
“The fight he has in him is unbelievable.”
Sears has recorded 45 receptions for 625 yards and eight touchdowns this season as one of the team’s primary receivers alongside sophomore receiver Ryan Matulevich.
In the return game, Sears has fielded seven kickoffs for 165 yards (23.6 yards per return) and has fielded 16 punts for 138 yards (8.6 yards per return).
Playing defense during the latter part of the season, Sears has also recorded three tackles and a pass breakup.
When he takes the field one final time for Venice this Saturday, he won’t have the lofty designation of a four- or five-star ranking as some of the other players on the field.
But that might not make a difference.
“I’ve always let my game show that your size doesn’t really matter,” Sears said. “It doesn’t matter what size or what height you are. You can do whatever you want to do and play your own game.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.