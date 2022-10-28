PARRISH — Port Charlotte cornerback Andrew Harris tries not to sweat it if he allows a big play to an opposing receiver.
And with an offense as explosive as the Pirates’ backing him up, why should he?
Harris allowed a 40-yard touchdown pass from Parrish Community quarterback Jackson Volz to Kymistrii Young on the game’s first drive, but later came up with one of the game’s biggest plays — ripping the ball from a Bulls receiver for an interception.
Port Charlotte wouldn’t allow another point after Harris’s interception as the Pirates went on the blow out the Bulls, 56-14, at Parrish Community on Friday night.
With the win, Port Charlotte will host Braden River next Friday in a game that will decide the District 3S-13 championship.
“You have to keep your head up. Live and forget,” Harris said. “I kept my head up and went out there and tried to make a play to make up for it. I really wanted to go get another one, but I couldn’t, so I’ll be happy with that one.
“Once we get energy, it’s pretty hard to stop our defense.”
Port Charlotte (5-2) allowed one other long touchdown pass after the opening score.
After forcing back-to-back punts, the Pirates looked primed to make another stop with Parrish Community facing a 4th and eight at the Pirates’ 36-yard-line.
However, Volz found a wide-open Lane Tomlinson in stride in the middle of the field and the receiver raced into the end zone, knotting the game at 14-14 early in the second quarter.
After adding another score on a two-yard rush by Juluis Roach, the Pirates led, 21-14.
Then Harris came up with his big play.
Facing a 3rd-and-7 on their own side of the field, the Bulls tried for a first down as Volz threw to a receiver near the first-down marker. Though the pass was initially caught, Harris had a hand on the ball and ripped at it all the way to the ground, eventually securing possession.
“We’re still showing rust,” Ingman said of the slow start. “You can still see some of the timing is a little off. But when you turn the tape on, you can still see the kids are playing hard. Some of the rustiness we’re still working through is overcome by tremendous effort.”
Already with a seven-point lead, the Pirates pounced at the momentum swing.
A few plays after the turnover, Pirates quarterback Bryce Eaton launched an 18-yard heave across the field and into the arms of Cameron Becerril, who outran the Bulls defense.
The Pirates’ defense ensured that lead would hold.
The remainder of the Bulls’ offensive drives ended in: a punt, halftime, a turnover on downs on a sack by outside linebacker Charles Dunn, a punt, a punt forced on a sack by Spencer Swartz (2.5 sacks for the game) and two more punts for good measure.
Meanwhile, the Pirates showed no mercy on offense.
Starting running back Edd Guerrier piled up 10 rushes for 112 yards and two touchdowns — including a 57-yard scoring burst — in the first half, and didn’t touch the field in the second half, resting for the playoff push.
However, backup running backs Roach (91 rushing yards, TD) and Ike Perry (81 rushing yards, TD) each had scoring runs of at least 60 yards.
The passing attack didn’t stop, either.
Eaton kept slinging the ball well into the third quarter, finishing with 14-of-21 passing for 178 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Finally, some mercy arrived for Parrish the form of a running clock, when Roach broke free up the left sideline for his 66-yard scoring scamper.
“I’m being critical because I know what we’re fixing to see and what we’re fixing to face,” Ingman said. “The good thing is, we’re better this Friday night than we were last Friday night. That’s the goal: To get better every Friday night and see how far this thing goes.
“I can’t say enough of how proud we are of how hard our kids play and how unselfish they are. There’s no fighting ever. There’s nothing but encouragement. No matter who makes a play, the teammates are excited.”
Key plays: Harris’s interception firmly put the momentum in Port Charlotte’s favor and woke up the defense. Not only did the Pirates answer the turnover with a touchdown, but the defense locked down from there, as well, not allowing the Bulls inside the red zone again.
Key stats: Parrish Community tried to establish the run early with little success. Bulls ball carriers combined for 32 rushes for 59 yards (including sacks).
Port Charlotte had no trouble picking up chunk gains. The Pirates rushed 28 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.
What it means: The Pirates not only improved their ranking in the Florida High School Athletic Association, but also kept the hope of a district title alive.
Quote: “This is our 11th year and we’ve definitely not seen some of the things we’ve seen from a talent perspective. For so many years we had to run the ball because it takes talent to throw the football. People don’t understand, you can’t just throw the ball. You have to be able to protect it. You have to be able to catch it. There’s some skill that goes into that.” — Ingman
