MANATEE — As junior linebacker Samuel Clerjuste set up on the Port Charlotte defense’s left edge, backed against the goal line late in the fourth quarter, he watched the Manatee quarterback walk under center and instinctively guessed a bootleg was coming.
It was a play he had been burned on before.
The Pirates held a 16-point lead, but undefeated Manatee had been building momentum and found itself inside the Pirates' 5-yard line for the second time in as many drives.
After squeezing too far inside earlier in the game and slipping on a crucial third down, Clerjuste stayed wide this time, made contact and stripped the ball, allowing teammate Desmond Hough to scoop it up and return it into Manatee territory. That set up a game-sealing 27-yard touchdown run by junior Edd Guerrier in a 29-6 road win over the Hurricanes on Friday night.
“I learned from that first one and took a better angle and I was able to get the strip,” Clerjuste said. “I already knew it was gonna happen. We work for this every day in practice. We earned that.”
In addition to thwarting goal-line opportunities on consecutive drives late in the fourth, the defense turned away another chance just before halftime to preserve a 15-0 lead. In all, the Pirates (3-2) outgained the Hurricanes (4-1) 347-219, including a 262-49 advantage on the ground.
Key stats: Guerrier led the way with 177 yards and two scores on 21 carries. Bryce Eaton went 6-for-16 for 85 yards passing with a touchdown and interception. Manatee’s passing attack of Johnny Squitieri and Andrew Heidel combined for 170 yards while the Pirate defense held Manatee to just 1.6 yards per carry on the ground.
Key plays: Port Charlotte scored first on a 4-yard jet sweep from sophomore Cameron Becerril late in the first quarter with Eaton adding a 2-point conversion. Guerrier followed up in the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 15-0. After a muffed punt by Manatee early in the second half, sophomore Justice Becerril turned a short reception into a 47-yard touchdown to make it 22-0 before Guerrier iced it late. Manatee got its lone touchdown after a Pirate fumble set up a 2-yard run by junior Cory Sanders in the third quarter.
What it means: Port Charlotte has shown it can be a dominant team, but has dropped two winnable games so far. This was a quality road win in dominant fashion that should provide momentum heading into a matchup with Braden River next.
Quote: “Coach (Jaret) Debus did a phenomenal job. That was a result of great weeks of practice. It’s about stacking good days on good days and good weeks on good weeks and since the Gulf Coast loss we’ve done that.” – Pirates coach Jordan Ingman on his defensive coordinator
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.