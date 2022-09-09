NAPLES – Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman was worried about a letdown after last week's big win over rival Charlotte.
Turns out Ingman was right to be concerned as Gulf Coast intercepted three Bruce Eaton passes and went on to defeat the Pirates, 34-23 Friday night.
A back and forth first half saw Gulf Coast take a 17-16 lead at halftime. When Edd Guerrier scored on a 16-yard run to complete an 80-yard drive, Port Charlotte took a 23-20 third quarter lead and seemed to have momentum.
An interception by Gulf Coast's RJ Williams in Pirate territory set up quarterback Konner Barrett’s 35-yard keeper to put the Sharks in front for good with 1:19 to play in the third period.
”We got exactly what we deserved tonight," Ingman said. “It was a trap game and we fell right into it. It’s my fault. We came out flat, didn’t execute and didn’t practice hard this week. This is the third consecutive week we’ve played an outstanding quarterback and I didn’t get us ready to play. It’s as simple as that.”
Key Plays: In the second quarter, with the Pirates up by 13-10, Port Charlotte took over at its own 20 with 1:44 to go before halftime. Eaton's pass was intercepted by Chris Jimenez and returned to the 5. Will Pasternak took it over from there to put the Sharks back in front, 17-13.
Eaton drove the Pirates down the field with just enough time for Karsyn Barghausen to kick a 20 yard field goal to make it 17-16 at halftime.
The Port Charlotte defense got a stop after Guerrier's go-ahead TD in the third quarter, but Williams interception gave the ball back to the Sharks. Two plays later, Barrett burst up the middle to put Gulf Coast back in front.
Barrett would add the clinching TD with 6:02 to go in the game after the Sharks defense stopped the Pirates on fourth down at the Gulf Coast 40.
Key Stats: The PIrates actually outgained the Sharks, 372-344, but the turnovers were too much to overcome. Guerrier had 76 yards on 19 carries. Eaton rushed for 45 yards on 6 attempts, including a 23-yard TD keeper in the second quarter, and was 16 of 36 passing for 244 yards, with a 42-yard pass to Cameron Becerril to open the scoring in the first quarter. Jamal Streeter caught 6 passes for 110 yards, Justice Becerril hauled in 5 for 42 yards and Cameron Becerril had 3 receptions for 96 yards.
For Gulf Coast, Barrett was 12 of 17 passing for 132 yards and ran for 95 yards on 18 attempts.
What It Means: The Pirates fall to 1-2 on the season and will travel to Ida Baker next Friday. Gulf Coast remains unbeaten at 3-0.
Quote: "I don't think we did anything well tonight. Coming off last week, I think we spent the week reading press clippings. I hope this is a great wakeup call. Credit to Gulf coast. They played hard, they played as a team and they outcoached us." – Ingman
