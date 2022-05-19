PORT CHARLOTTE – The spring football game between Port Charlotte and North Fort Myers was like playing a video game. Defense was optional.
The third quarter produced six touchdowns as the Red Knights came from the brink of facing a running clock to make it a one-score game before the Pirates righted the ship and won in a wild one, 54-36, at the Pirate Cove.
Port Charlotte gashed the Red Knights, who were without many of their defensive starters, for nearly 500 yards on the ground as Edd Guerrier rushed for 199 yards and scored four times. Justice Becerill twice.
Guerrier scored on Port Charlotte’s second play from scrimmage to give Port Charlotte a 7-0 lead, but North made it interesting as Rashad Snow scored on a 33-yard run to cut the Pirates lead to 7-6. After a Levontai Summersett interception, North Fort Myers took a 12-7 lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Duross to Jordan Carr.
The Pirates would take control as Guerrier scored twice, and Bryce Eaton found Jamal Streeter to make it 27-12 at the half.
Guerrier and Ike Perry reached the end zone early in the third quarter to make it 41-12, but just as it seemed the Pirates would enforce a running clock, North made a comeback.
Duross, who threw for 225 yards, hit Santino Arroyo for a score, got Snow in the end zone a second time, and blocked a punt, which Ceon Gortan took home to cut the lead to 41-36 late in the third quarter.
Port Charlotte recovered. Becerill scored from 35 yards out to give the Pirates cushion and scored again in the fourth to finally ice the game.
Overall, Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman was happy, but added they needed to clean things up.
“This game is for learning things we need to get better at,” he said. “We did good in a lot of things, but we need to clean things up. They came back and a lot was self-inflicted. That blocked punt was a momentum changer.”
North coach Dwayne Mack pointed to his bench toward the numerous kids wearing black shirts, inactive. He said he saw many good things, however.
“It was a great night for us. We put up 36 points. We had guys who were hurt and they’ll be back in the fall,” Mack said. “We’ll be all right. I’m happy Bryce went out and threw the way he did.”
