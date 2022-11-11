PORT CHARLOTTE – Nothing was going to stop Port Charlotte High from hosting Friday’s Region 3S-4 quarterfinal playoff game against Fort Myers.
Nothing was going to stop the Pirates from defeating Fort Myers, either.
From Ike Perry’s first kickoff return to reserve running back Carlos Serrano’s game-ending carry for a first down, Port Charlotte manhandled the visiting Green Wave, running away with a 40-14 victory.
“This is what it’s all about,” said a smiling Jordan Ingman following the game. The Port Charlotte head coach had spent Thursday in the rain with an army of workers testing the portable light stanchions brought in to replace two towers that had been condemned following Hurricane Ian.
“The kids created a memory tonight that will last a lifetime,” Ingman continued. “That’s why high school football is fun and I think our community enjoyed tonight. I hope they did.”
Fort Myers scored on the game’s opening possession, amazing 75 yards on the way to a 7-0 lead. Perry’s purposeful running on the ensuing kickoff set a hard-hitting tone that junior running back Edd Guerrier picked up on as he opened Port Charlotte’s six-play, 63-yard response with some helmet-smacking of his own.
Bryce Eaton ended that drive with a 44-yard pass down the Port Charlotte sideline to a wide-open Justice Becerill to knot the score at 7-7.
The game then settled into a series of Fort Myers failures and Port Charlotte touchdowns as the Pirates scored on their first five possessions for a 33-7 halftime lead.
Guerrier put the Pirates ahead for good on the team’s second drive, gathering in a 3rd-and-11 pass from Eaton and blazing down the Port Charlotte sideling for an 81-yard score.
Meanwhile, the Port Charlotte defense hounded Green Wave quarterback Chris McFoley throughout the night, forcing the junior into rushed throws, often on the run.
“Our kids play hard for each other,” Ingman said. “Love’s a big motivator and our kids genuinely care for each other. This year has been a phenomenal year from a chemistry standpoint. It’s just a bunch of really good kids who play hard for each other.”
In the post-game gathering, Ingman told his players a big challenge awaits next week at Naples in the Region 3S-4 semifinals, but for just this one night, he wanted them to head to the lockerroom, crank up the music and celebrate.
“It was a great time,” senior offensive lineman Vincent Chavez said. “Home field. It was a great time. I’m happy we got to have a Senior Night and I’m just very thankful for my team, thankful for everybody. It’s great to have one last home game for my senior year.”
Guerrier said in his mind, there was only one way this game could end.
“Playoff mode, you know?” he said. “It felt good finally being home. We knew we had to perform for the city because the city worked so hard to get us on the field. I heard there were like, over 60 people that helped us put the lights up, so, yeah, we had to perform for them.”
Key plays: Twice Fort Myers failed to account for receivers slipping out wide to begin the game. Becerill and Guerrier were completely uncovered on Port Charlotte’s first two scores.
Key stats: By halftime, Guerrier had 196 total yards of offense and two touchdowns. Port Charlotte had 358 total yards to Fort Myers’ 120 (75 of which came on the game’s first series). Port Charlotte got a number of backups in the game throughout the second half.
What it means: It was a cathartic win for a team that had not played a home game since Sept. 2. The season will continue next Friday at Naples, the region’s No. 1 seed.
Quote: “Coach Sam is always so classy and over the years, I’ve called him for advice, called him for guidance. He’s a legend in this profession. An icon. He’s humble and we have so much respect for Fort Myers and Coach Sam. He has been a real light.” — Ingman on long-time Fort Myers coach Sam Sirianni.
