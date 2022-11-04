BRADENTON — For the past eight seasons, Port Charlotte has mastered the art of finishing second.
Now, they’re remembering what it’s like to be champions.
The Pirates entered Friday night’s District 3S-13 deciding matchup at Braden River as district runners-up in seven seasons under coach Jordan Ingman, with no district titles since 2013.
They left with a dominant 36-20 win over Braden River, and a guaranteed berth to the Region 3S-4 playoffs starting next week.
“It took John Wooden 13 years to win a championship,” Ingman said. “When you’re trying to build it the right way, the foundation takes a long time, and you learn in the valley. You learn in your losses.
“A lot of the things we did tonight were from mistakes that we’ve made in the past,” Ingman continued. “I think that’s definitely a rewarding feeling to learn from some extreme disappointments in the past, and they all accumulate into an experience that everyone gets to remember forever.”
The Pirates had an upper-hand from the start.
Star running back Edd Guerrier was unleashed on Braden River for a relentless 24 rushes for 269 yards and touchdowns of 43, 67 and 50 yards.
Braden River was without its star running back. Senior Trayvon Pinder had amassed over 1,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He never saw the field as backup Roy Burchett was limited to 18 rushes for 24 yards and a one-yard touchdown run.
The difference in rushing attacks was plain to see.
Each of Guerrier’s long touchdowns came just when the Pirates seemed to need a jolt.
The junior’s scoring runs put Port Charlotte up 15-7, in the second quarter, ahead 22-7 in the third quarter, and a fourth-quarter burst tallied the game’s final points.
“I knew I had to stay locked in,” Guerrier said of his heavy workload. “I knew I was going to get a lot of carries and a big load.
“I really didn’t care who (Braden River) had in. This was a statement game for us, and we made that statement. We’re district champs.”
It wasn’t just Guerrier carrying the offensee.
Quarterback Bryce Eaton targeted Jamal Streeter Jr. early and often, connecting with the junior wideout 10 times for 101 yards.
Even with Port Charlotte’s offense humming, Braden River was never out of reach until the fourth quarter.
Port Charlotte opened the game with a 7-0 lead on a two-yard plunge by Eaton, but Braden River answered back with a 63-yard touchdown from Nick Trier to Craivontae Koonce on a busted-coverage play.
After Port Charlotte added long touchdown runs by Guerrier on both sides of halftime, Braden River again cut into the deficit, scoring on a 1-yard run by Burchett to come within 22-14.
One offensive drive later, however, Port Charlotte safety Eric Bell cut off a pass from Trier at the perfect moment, intercepting the pass and running it back 20 yards for a pick-six and a 29-14 lead with 7:31 to play.
Braden River scored once more on the ensuing drive – on an 8-yard pass from Trier to Matt Schefer – but a missed extra point gave Port Charlotte the ball with a nine-point lead and 2:15 to play.
Guerrier took care of the rest — punching in a 50-yard score, followed by an ice water bath for Ingman and a championship celebration at midfield.
“It’s an incredible feeling for our kids and the adversity they’ve seen,” Ingman said. “It’s cliche to talk about how hard they work, but to see a group of young people in today’s world, where they have so many distractions and so many influences to be selfish, be so unselfish, it feels like a privilege for us to come to work.
“This is a unique group.,” Ingman added. “They’ve been unique for a long time. We’re so thankful that they get to experience this moment because we’ve been on the other side.”
Key stats: Guerrier and Streeter Jr. were game-changing weapons for Port Charlotte. The two athletes combined for 370 yards of offense as the ball was in the hands of one of them on most offensive plays.
Braden River didn’t have enough firepower to keep up.
Trier threw a pair of touchdowns, but without a steady run game, relying on the passing attack eventually cost Braden River in the former of a pick-six from Bell.
Key plays: Guerrier’s three long touchdown runs were hard to keep up with.
Braden River scored one 63-yard touchdown, but otherwise had to get close to score.
Bell’s pick-six was almost impossible to come back from, giving Port Charlotte a 15-point lead with half a quarter to play.
What it means: The Pirates will still pay attention when the FHSAA state football rankings are released 11 a.m. Sunday morning, but there won’t be much anxiety when they do. Port Charlotte has earned a guaranteed berth to the regional playoffs.
Quote: “I thought they had a great game plan. It was more of a defensive struggle than people anticipated, but it was clear that both sides have been preparing for each other for a very long time. I think that was evident. You have to give them credit. They did a really nice job, and they put their best players in the best positions to be successful. It was just a gutty performance by our kids.” — Ingman
