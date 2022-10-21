BRADENTON — It was a game that had more meaning on the sidelines and at home than the scoreboard. In its first football game since Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida, Port Charlotte (4-3, 1-0) eased itself back into action on the road with a 42-15 win over Southeast (1-6, 1-1)
The Pirates' field back at home is still battered and shows the destruction of the storm that hammered the area just two weeks ago. Fences remain bent, light poles leaning and the scoreboard is left with only the right third standing.
“I was a player when Charlie hit,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “But that hit before the season. This time it was like another fall camp in the middle of the season. We definitely needed to play tonight and luckily we got to play.”
Eager to play after weeks of cleanup, the Pirates waste little time jumping to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
After senior quarterback Bryce Eaton opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown off a read option, the defense kept up the pace. Defensive lineman Samuel Luther scooped up a Southeast fumble on their second play of the game and returned it 42 yards for the score.
Southeast made a brief resurgence, capping off a 9-play, 60-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown scramble by Southeast quarterback Noah Obaseki with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the scoring was shouldered by Port Charlotte’s junior running back Edd Guerrier, who scored a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and added a 13-yarder before half to give the Pirates a 32-7 lead.
The Pirates continued their offensive charge on the ground in the second half and finished the game out-gaining the Seminoles 479-178.
Port Charlotte added a touchdown from sophomore Ike Perry and a field goal by freshman Karsyn Barghausen in the fourth quarter.
Key stats: No surprise the offense was paced by Guerrier, who had 158 on the ground and three scores. Perry carried the ball for much of the second half, tallying 93 yards on 16 carries. Eaton was 8 of 12 for 120 yards passing. The Pirates recorded sacks by Tyrell Luther, Myron Charles and Desmond Hough.
Key plays: Up 7 in the first quarter, the Seminole rushing attack was blown up on their second play of the game by the Pirates defense, allowing Samuel Luther to pick up a loose ball and return it 42 yards for a touchdown.
What it means: Port Charlotte has two weeks left until it is scheduled to host Braden River. Things are still being looked at to see if that game will proceed as scheduled. Before then, the Pirates travel to Parrish next week as the push for the postseason heats up.
Quote: “No doubt it was great to get back on the turf. But there’s definitely a lot we have to work on. We didn’t finish drives tonight. We moved the ball well between the 20s but then we stalled. We knew we’d be a little rusty and we showed it a little. But it’s always good to learn even though you win.” – Ingman
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.