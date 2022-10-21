BRADENTON — It was a game that had more meaning on the sidelines and at home than the scoreboard. In its first football game since Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida, Port Charlotte (4-3, 1-0) eased itself back into action on the road with a 42-15 win over Southeast (1-6, 1-1)

The Pirates' field back at home is still battered and shows the destruction of the storm that hammered the area just two weeks ago. Fences remain bent, light poles leaning and the scoreboard is left with only the right third standing.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments