CAPE CORAL – Edd Guerrier had 130 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Port Charlotte High School football team got back on the win column with a 35-0 victory over Ida Baker on Friday.

The Pirates, coming off a tough loss last week at Gulf Coast, was never threatened against the Bulldogs, who came in undefeated, albeit against weaker competition.


