CAPE CORAL – Edd Guerrier had 130 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Port Charlotte High School football team got back on the win column with a 35-0 victory over Ida Baker on Friday.
The Pirates, coming off a tough loss last week at Gulf Coast, was never threatened against the Bulldogs, who came in undefeated, albeit against weaker competition.
Port Charlotte (2-2) scored quickly on its first possession with Guerrier going the final five yards to make it 7-0.
Following a muffed Ida Baker punt snap, Julius Roach needed just one play to score on an 8-yard run for a 14-0 lead and the rout was on.
Eaton scored early in the second quarter on a short run, Samuel Clerjuste got the Pirates defense involved with a 47-yard fumble return, and Guerrier added a 39-yard scoring run to make it 35-0 and force a running clock for the entire second half.
Clerjuste recovered a fumble later in the game, while Jamison Harlow and Jeremiah LaGuerre also recovered turnovers on the slick field.
Eric Morejon, James Donnelly and Christian Dutschke recovered turnovers for Ida Baker (2-1), for their lone highlights on the night.
Key plays: The muffed snap on a punt by Baker resulted in an easy touchdown on the ensuing play by Roach. Clerjuste's scoop and score made it a 27-0 game and the running clock became inevitable.
Key stats: Guerrier had 14 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while Roach added 58 yards on 11 carries. The Port Charlotte defense held the Bulldogs to negative yards in the first half and forced four turnovers on the night. The Pirates committed three themselves, something they will have to work on.
What it means: Port Charlotte came back strong following a defeat to get back to the .500 mark, with Manatee and Braden River coming up next. Ida Baker suffered its first loss and will need to up its game with a winnable one against North Port next.
Quote: "We had a phenomenal week of practice and that was the big thing. All week we got better. It stinks to learn in the valley, but that's where you learn the best. We let last week go through our fingers and the kids came back really focused," – Jordan Ingman, Port Charlotte head coach.
