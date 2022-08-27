PORT CHARLOTTE -- Port Charlotte started fast in Friday's season-opening game against Bishop Verot at Pirates Cove, but the Vikings eventually found their stride, jumped ahead and held off the Pirates, 57-49.

For a quarter, it looked as if the Pirates picked up where they left off last week during a 35-12 defeat of Dunbar. On Port Charlotte’s first drive, Edd Guerrier capped a seven-play 60-yard drive with a touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The Pirates scored on their next two drives as well to lead 21-7, but a couple of subsequent stalled efforts swung the momentum back to Bishop Verot..


