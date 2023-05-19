NORTH FORT MYERS – When the Port Charlotte High football team lost their star linebacker Samuel Clerjuste four days into spring practice, it was a blow to the squad in terms of talent and leadership.
If the Pirates were looking for that kind of leadership, they may have gotten it from a variety of players during their spring game Friday at North Fort Myers.
The Pirates picked each other up, then picked apart the much smaller and inexperienced Red Knights in a 46-7 rout to end a successful spring season.
Five different players found the end zone for the Pirates, with Edd Guerrier and quarterback Johnathan Squitieri scoring twice. Ike Perry, Jamal Streeter and quarterback Eli Manley also found paydirt.
Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said there is a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to finishing deep in enemy territory, but he was impressed by what he saw, especially from his quarterbacks, which were a bit of a question mark.
“Both have competed and played very well. From the raw eye, I was impressed with both of them. I thought they would have more jitters than they did,” Ingman said. “They kept their composure, made their throws, made good decisions and were leaders. They played confident from the start.”
The thing Squitieri and Manley had in common was finding a go-to receiver in Streeter. Manley, who also rushed for 99 yards, found him on a 36-yard TD reception just 2:45 into the game. Streeter caught seven passes in the first half for 122 yards.
Squitieri rotated in for Manley and guided the Pirates on a 53-yard drive, ending on his one-yard sneak to make it 14-0. Squitieri ended the night with 63 yards rushing and 75 yards passing.
North got one of its few breaks in the second quarter when Gabriel Duross hit Andre Costa with a 45-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7, but the Pirates struck back when Guerrier, who rushed for 92 yards, slashed his way for 42 of them to the end zone to make the score 20-7. He then scored on a two-yard run to make it 27-7 before Perry scored in the closing seconds of the first half for a 34-7 halftime lead.
The Pirates spent most of the second half working on things and playing reserves, having just enough time to get Squitieri his second touchdown and Manley himself on the scoreboard to force a running clock in the final minute.
“We really rode our offensive line, especially in those final moments. We really leaned on those guys,” Ingman said.
Ingman did say that the loss of Clerjuste from the leadership perspective will be hard to replace, and that he needs someone to take on that role.
“Sam is a special young man. It will be tough to replace his work ethic, commitment and humility,” Ingman said. “There’s been a tremendous amount of growth from the first practice to tonight, but we have a long way to go.”
