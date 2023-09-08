Port Charlotte defensive lineman Tim Petit-Frere (15) comes up with a loose ball in the end zone against Gulf coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. The ball was whistled dead. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte wide receiver Jamal Streeter (1) beats Gulf Coast defensive back Zechariah Joly (12) but can't make the reception Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte defensive lineman Tyrell Luther (99) and Tim Petit-Frere (15) tackle Gulf Coast quarterback Chris Jimenez (11) Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte running back Ike Perry (3) breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown Friday against Gulf Coast at Port Charlotte High School.
Port Charlotte quarterback Eli Manley (8) drops back to pass against Gulf Coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte running back Ike Perry (3) breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown against Gulf Coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Friends and family of Coach Jace Norus pause for a moment of silence before Port Charlotte faced Gulf Coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte takes the field to face Gulf Coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte quarterback Eli Manley (8) drops back to pass against Gulf Coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte kicker Karsyn Barghausen (90) makes the extra point against Gulf Coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte running back Julius Roach (2) carries against Gulf Coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Cameron Becerril (6) pulls in a reception just short of the goal line against Gulf Coast Friday, September 8, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
PORT CHARLOTTE — Ike Perry celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday night, but his loved ones will be hard-pressed to top the gift he gave himself in an emphatic win for the Port Charlotte High football team against visiting Gulf Coast.
Starting in place of injured star running back Edd Guerrier, the junior running back needed just 11 rushes to reel off 132 yards and three first-half touchdowns to help the Pirates (2-1) put a running clock on the Sharks (2-1) in a 38-0 win at a new-look Pirate’s Cove.
