PORT CHARLOTTE — Ike Perry celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday night, but his loved ones will be hard-pressed to top the gift he gave himself in an emphatic win for the Port Charlotte High football team against visiting Gulf Coast.

Starting in place of injured star running back Edd Guerrier, the junior running back needed just 11 rushes to reel off 132 yards and three first-half touchdowns to help the Pirates (2-1) put a running clock on the Sharks (2-1) in a 38-0 win at a new-look Pirate’s Cove.


   
