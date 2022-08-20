Once the Port Charlotte offense got started Friday night, it could not be stopped.
As a result, the Pirates overwhelmed visiting Dunbar, 35-12, in their Kickoff Classic.
Once the Port Charlotte offense got started Friday night, it could not be stopped.
As a result, the Pirates overwhelmed visiting Dunbar, 35-12, in their Kickoff Classic.
It was not all smooth sailing for the Pirates. In their first drive of the night, the Pirates lost a fumble at the Dunbar 12. The turnover didn't rattle the team, according to Pirates quarterback Bryce Eaton.
“Don’t put your head down,” Eaton recalled telling his teammates. “Just keep your head up.”
After that series, the Pirates’ offense returned the field and scored on their next four drives to take a decisive 28-0 halftime lead.
With all of the momentum on Port Charlotte's side, Julius Roach ran straight through the Tiger defense for the Pirates' final score of the night..
Eaton’s go-to offensive weapons were the Becerill brothers, Justice and Cameron. Each hauled in a pair of touchdown passes.
Dunbar was never able to find its rhythm on offense. The Port Charlotte defense kept the Tigers out of the end zone until the third quarter.
KEY PLAYS: On the Pirates’ next series following the opening-drive fumble, they found themselves at the Tigers' 28-yard line after consecutive Dunbar penalties. Near the end zone, Eaton took his shot and hit Justice Becerill, who secured the pass and scored for a 7-0 lead.
WHAT IT MEANS: The dynamic Pirate offense did not skip a beat in the months following its wildly successful spring game. The Pirates have scored a total of 89 points between the spring game and the Kickoff Classic
KEY STATS: Eaton had four passing touchdowns and threw for 202 yards. He started fast and never faltered, completed 11 of his first 13 passes for 135 yards. Eaton’s lone blemish was an interception, which came in the third quarter while the Pirates held a large lead.
QUOTE: “We work really hard in the summer, and we came together tonight. We are really looking forward to a whole season of it.” – Eaton
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.