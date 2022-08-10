NORTH PORT — This past spring, Christon Requeina Jr. thought he had found the perfect place for a fresh start.
A do-it-all standout at Gateway Charter, the rising senior transferred to North Port in the spring hoping for more stability at home and more exposure on the football field.
“It was honestly a really bad environment,” he said of going to school in Fort Myers. “It’s somewhere you don’t want to be. There’s a lot of shootings and there’s violence in schools. There was a lot of negativity, and I didn’t want to be around that.”
It didn’t take him long to impress his new Bobcat teammates and coaches alike with his supreme athleticism as a wide receiver.
His new living situation, however, proved to be unsustainable, and soon after a spring game loss to Booker, Requiena Jr. quit the team and moved back to Fort Myers.
Then, a new friend reached out with an idea.
“I wanted him to have better opportunities,” said Bobcats senior tight end Cody Osborne, who became fast friends with Requiena Jr. in the spring.
Osborne invited Requiena Jr. to move in with him and his family over the summer.
“He was already enrolled here and everything, and I really wanted him to be part of the team. I think he will help us a lot,” Osborne said. “We became extremely close over the spring. He was almost staying at my house every single day. We were going to practices together all the time. He really pushed me to be a better football player, too.”
After some initial hesitations and some urging from Osborne, Requeina Jr. called North Port coach Garon Belser, and the two spoke for over an hour before the second-year coach reached his decision.
“I said, ‘OK, well, it will be up to the players,’ and I had him come in to a players-only meeting,” Belser said. “I sat them down and they voted on it, and they agreed to welcome him back to the team.
“He’s a good kid who’s just going through some things.”
It’s not just Requeina Jr. who is raring to go for a second chance in North Port.
The Bobcats are coming off a forgettable 2-8 season and will field almost an entirely different team this fall, with only a handful of returning players — such as quarterback Evan Burger, running backs Joey Adebayo and Jaylen Fulton and receiver/cornerback Kristian Francis.
Fulton is another player who nearly didn’t return either.
After losing passion for the game and a desire to play, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior said watching this year’s team in the spring motivated him to return.
“We lost our love for one another along the way, but now we’re getting our brotherhood back on track,” Fulton said of why he stepped away from football during his junior year. “When I left, I thought I had lost my love for football. It was hard for me to even think of coming back.
“I’m grateful for this second chance. I’ve seen how great the spirit is around this team, and it felt like it once was before. I had to get back to that.”
A Bobcats team brimming with youth and optimism has good reason to be excited.
The team will debut its new turf field this fall with a home opener against Gateway Charter on Sept. 2 and will also unveil new helmets for the season.
The team will face a much more manageable schedule this fall.
After being assigned to play in a district with Venice, Riverview and Sarasota, Belser chose to play an independently created schedule, and remove the team from competition in the Florida High School Athletic Association.
Though that means North Port won’t make the playoffs for the next two seasons, the Bobcats could still make history by recording its first winning season.
On the field, there’s plenty of room for new players to shine.
Burger will lead an offense that features passing game weapons like Requeina Jr. and Francis, along with speedy sophomore Mikey Williams, and a host of running backs, led by Taylor Akers and Adebayo.
“There’s no question that (Requeina Jr.) is the best receiver in the area,” Belser said. “In my opinion, there is no question. We’re going to try to get the ball to him as much as humanly possible.”
A pair of freshmen are already standing out, too.
Offensive lineman Nash Hudgens will earn varsity snaps early and often, and is a player who Belser called “a freak” and “already one of our strongest guys,” while running back Peter Kalphat is a “downhill runner who can contribute early.”
While this season will serve as a building block for most of the young Bobcats on the roster, the importance of every game this fall won’t be lost on senior players like Requeina Jr.
“No one in my family has really even graduated high school,” Requeina Jr. said. “Maybe like three people, possibly. From my great grandma all the way down to my mom, everyone has dropped out or gotten in trouble.
“It’s important to me to show my brothers and sisters that there is a different way,” he continued. “You don’t have to drop out and go work and McDonald’s or Dairy Queen for your whole life. My mom has worked for McDonald’s for a long time, and it’s been really hard. I want to do better for my family and build a new path to show them a better way.”
