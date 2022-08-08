The foundation has been poured and the walls have gone up.
The house has taken shape in Arcadia and the DeSoto County Bulldogs expect to move in this season.
Year Two of the Sam Holland era finds the Bulldogs vastly improved on and off the field, from grade-point averages to maxed-out weightlifting numbers to overall understanding of the unique, Wing-T offense.
To that end, spring and now fall practice have seen the Bulldogs add a few wrinkles meant to take advantage of the team’s variety of talent, which spread across many more skill players than the year before.
“You’ve got to be diversified and you’ve got to do things that make your players better,” Holland said. “You have to find ways to create opportunities for your players to play better, whether it’s through formations, whether that’s through misdirection in everything we do. We’ve got to find ways to make ourselves a better football team. We can’t just line up and out-physical or out-athlete the people on our schedule.”
Most of last year’s offense flowed through speedy running back Nazir Gilchrist, whether or not he had the ball in his hands. By the end of last year’s campaign, the Bulldogs had identified a number of additional pieces for the 2022 backfield.
With Gilchrist off to Tusculum, Andy Garibay, Lildreco Tompkins, Gershon Galloway and Justin Felty lead the charge among the returning backfield talent. They will be boosted by Trinton White’s return from an injury that wiped out what would have been his first season in Arcadia.
“Trint, he’s faster than Speedy (Gilchrist),” Holland said. “And he’s more shifty, so him coming in with Lildreco Tompkins, Gershon Galloway, Andy Garibay and Justin Felty, we’ve got an opportunity to have five or six guys rotating through the course of the night where we can keep fresh backs coming at you.”
But while the playbook will expand to make room for all the backfield talent, Holland said he’ll keep the add-ons to a relative minimum, though the Bulldogs are tinkering with a heavy backfield that could include primarily defensive players, such as Hunter Zirkle and Shane Galloway.
“One of the things a coach can get caught up in doing is trying to do too much,” he said. “By doing that, you water down the ability of your players to just play and not think.”
Defensively, the strength of the Bulldogs will be in the front seven. Tompkins, Garibay and Caleb Adams will be part of a strong linebacker unit along with Evan Roe, who flashed big-play capability during his freshman season before an injury took him out.
On the line, DeSoto County boasts a pair of potent edge rushers in Zirkle and Jamari Redding, two players who benefited greatly from the Bulldogs’ new weight room. Zirkle added 35 pounds in the offseason while Redding tacked on 20.
“We could have, probably, two of the better defensive ends in the area,” Holland said.
The Bulldogs have already seen how their hard work can pay dividends. Coming off an 0-10 season in 2020, DeSoto County went 6-3 and aced their final exam with a 14-8 win at rival Hardee.
“It felt immaculate,” Zirkle said. “It was a completely different team from when we played Okeechobee (in the season opener. We just kept building and building each week and created chemistry and that’s what it’s all about.”
The team’s overall chemistry has been established, but one thing Holland said he was looking for out of the fall practices was for a group of leaders to emerge to take the culture build into its next phase. Shane Galloway said he was eager to be one of those torch-bearers.
“I’m a leader. I’m on top of my game,” Galloway said. “I’m one of those guys who knows each position on the line and could tell you what to do and out to do it, coach it, basically. I’m way ahead of where I was last year.”
DeSoto has returned to the FHSAA after a year of playing as an independent. The Bulldogs are in Class Suburban 2, District 15 (District 2S-15) with Lemon Bay, Bayshore and Booker. The Mantas are coming off an undefeated regular season and three consecutive regional appearances. They will be the Bulldogs’ biggest hurdle to postseason play. Booker is a relative unknown with a new, but experienced head coach and multiple incoming transfers. The week after Lemon Bay mauled DeSoto 36-0, the Bulldogs dominated Bayshore, 35-18.
The Bulldogs will travel to Okeechobee and play host to George Jenkins on the back end of a pair of home-and-home contracts. They will also play Mariner, Ridge Community, Gateway and Osceola (Seminole).
The schedule’s biggest quirk is a four-game road trip (George Jenkins, Gateway, Bayshore, Lemon Bay) just before a season-closing four-game homestand (Ridge, Booker, Osceola, Hardee).
In the rapidly receding past, DeSoto County walked among the giants in area high school football. The subsequent fallow seasons seem to have come to an end, as well and all the indicators are pointing up. Holland’s most fervent wish for Bulldog players is to be able to be proud of their time with the program and have success stories to tell their children and grandchildren.
Zirkle transferred into DeSoto County last season after playing at North Port. His grandmother is an Arcadian, so he has always been aware of the stories told by old-timers about the long-lost greatness of the Bulldogs program.
“I feel like it’s coming back now, yes sir,” Zirkle said. “I think we’re going to keep on improving and improving.”
Galloway said the town’s pride in the Bulldogs has bounced back.
“Oh, it’s back, it’s back,” he said. “It’s back in town. Everybody knows who we are and what we represent – ‘oh, he’s on the football team!’ – everyone knows. It’s back in town.”
DESOTO COUNTY BULLDOGS
Head coach: Sam Holland (2nd season)
2021 record/finish: 6-3, independent
Key players: QB Lane Fullerton, RB-LB Lildreco Tompkins, LB Evan Roe, DE Hunter Zirkle, RB Gershon Galloway, DL Shane Galloway, S Jayce Marcum, RB Trinton White, DE Jamari Redding, ATH Andy Garibay, RB Caleb Adams
Key losses: Nazir Gilchrist, Blas Cervantes, Michael Russ
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19: at Cape Coral, 7 p.m.*
Aug. 26: at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Mariner, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9: at George Jenkins, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Gateway Charter, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7: Ridge Community, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: Booker, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: Hardee, 7:30 p.m.
*–exhibition game
