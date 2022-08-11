The seniors in Charlotte High’s football program have had three head coaches during their playing career. That’s an almost unheard of amount of turnover for one of the most stable sports programs in Southwest Florida.
Perhaps the third coach is a charm.
Former Tarpon ballboy-turned-defensive standout Cory Mentzer took the reins of the program following the 2021 season. Steeped in a tradition he learned about while playing for his immediate head coaching predecessors Binky Waldrup and Wade Taylor, he is well on his way to restoring the program’s proud heritage.
“So far, it has been great. I’m just so thankful God blessed me to be in this position and have an impact on these kids,” Mentzer said. “They have truly bought into the culture, all about O.N.E., really coming together. As a head coach, I’m excited and happy for the future of this program.”
For those who don’t know where it comes from, “O.N.E.” is a philosophy the 30-year-old Mentzer began instilling in the Tarpons from the moment he was announced as Taylor’s successor this past January.
Its core tenets are:
• Own your role
• Never quit
• Enjoy the journey
That ethos was apparent this past weekend when the team bounded out of the Wally Keller Sports Complex and took the field for the annual Midnight Madness football practice. Displaying a much more business-like manner through the drills, players were also very quick to celebrate the success of their teammates.
“I just feel like he brought back the culture,” said Brayan Augustin, a senior wideout and defensive back. “I think we’re going back to the same Charlotte High you might have seen back in 2009.”
Augustin’s choice of year was savvy – that happened to be Mentzer’s senior season, when he earned the second of his team defensive MVP honors. The Tarpons went 11-2 that season, reaching the regional finals.
“You’ll see it on Friday nights,” Augustin added. “We’re going to be more explosive. The plays are going to come and we’re going to be more efficient this year.”
It wasn’t as if Charlotte was a bad team in 2021 – it was more a case of being snakebit. The Tarpons entered the season expecting to do big things in their second year under Taylor, but an injury to starting quarterback Mason Henderson set off a domino effect that rippled through the Tarpons’ offense.
As good as Charlotte’s starting 22 were, the depth was not there. When Henderson went down, Charlotte was forced to convert wide receive Keon Jones to the position. Just like that, two team strengths became negatives, for Charlotte had a quarterback with no passing experience who also lost himself as the team’s top receiving threat.
Running back Troi McClary struggled to stay on the field with various injuries, leading Taylor to rotate a collection of his starting linebackers into the offensive backfield. That gambit paid off, as Connor Trim, Kris McNealy and Nelson Daniels proved to be a punishing trio of big-bodied backs.
But it also had the effect of wearing down one of the strengths of the Tarpons’ defense, with so many two-way players.
Close defeats began to mount. Despite holding Lehigh’s 5-star running back Richard Young to his second-fewest rushing yards in a regular season game, Charlotte lost, 14-7. Despite a Herculean defensive effort at Fort Myers, the Tarpons fell, 16-14.
Facing a bigger, stronger Riverview team near the end of the regular season, the offense once again failed to come through in a 21-14 setback.
The season ended with a debacle at Naples, as the Tarpons visibly lost their composure on the field and on the sideline while getting mauled, 37-0.
“It was really disappointing. It was … honestly … bad,” said Brendan Chavarria, who returns for his senior season as a tackle before heading to Florida Atlantic next fall.
“We came in, we thought we were going to do something, and we just shut down really quick,” Chavarria said. “To this day, it was just a fiasco. I think once we realized we weren’t going to come back, a lot of us started to give up.”
Chavarria said Mentzer’s hiring helped the team to turn the page and he is all-in on O.N.E.
“That’s our whole motto,” he said. “You can’t win a game with just a wide receiver or just a tackle. It’s all a big machines and you need everything to come together to work properly.”
Trim, who will begin his senior year knowing he’ll be a part of the backfield solution, said the team’s improved numbers and outlook are readily apparent. Especially with incoming junior quarterback Michael Valentino under center. Valentino joined the Tarpons this summer after starting his career at Venice. He’ll be throwing the ball to returning wideouts Augustin and Brady Hall, among others.
“People know what they’re doing,” Trim said. “We’re in our positions and we should be a lot more versatile.”
As for himself, Trim expects big things.
“I didn’t get many reps at running back last year, really, until the games,” he said. “I was kind of thrown in there, like Keon was a quarterback. This year, I’ve worked at it, I’ve trained for it and now I’m more smooth. My cuts are better. Everything is better. I’m 10 times better than I was last year.”
The new Suburban-Metro redistricting plan keeps Charlotte in a south-facing district. As a member of District 4S-15 (Suburban Class 4, District 15), the Tarpons will have to get through Ida Baker, Riverdale and district favorite Lehigh for the automatic regional berth.
The schedule has plenty of landmines beyond Lehigh. The Tarpons will be on the road for their two rivalry games against Port Charlotte and Fort Myers. Perennial power Manatee awaits in the season’s third week and Braden River comes to town following the Lehigh game. The Tarpons close out the regular season with a trip to Riverview.
“I feel like we have a lot of stuff that we lacked last year and that we’re just a well-rounded football team now,” Trim said. “We have everyone that we need. … This year, we’re going to be a lot better.”
CHARLOTTE TARPONS
Coach: Cory Mentzer (1st season
2021 record/finish: 5-5, lost in regional quarterfinals
Key players: Michael Valentino, Jr.; Sekorry Thomas, Sr.; Kris McNealy, Sr.; Brady Hall, Jr.; Avant Harris, Sr.; Nathaniel Box, Sr.; Hayden Anthony, Jr.; Geard Lubin, Sr.; Nikko Frattarelli, Sr.; Cael Newton, Sr.; Brendan Chavarria, Sr.;
Key losses: Keon Jones, Troi McClary, Nelson Daniels, Seven Bullock, Tyler Amaral, Mickel Williams, Nicholas Guerra, Christian Kreegel, Logan James, Maverick Menzer, Biaggio Frattarelli.
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19: Barron Collier, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9: Manatee, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: North Fort Myers, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: Ida Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
